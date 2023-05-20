On her first day as a server at Miller’s Smorgasbord, Courtney Potaro, 31, was so thrilled with the room set aside for her to pump breast milk that she took a picture of it and sent it to her family.

While accommodations to pump are required by law, Miller’s, a 400-seat buffet at 2811 Lincoln Highway East, made a point of going beyond them. It even has a minifridge, said the Willow Street mom of three.

“They apologized for not having a rug in the room because it was on backorder,” said Potaro, who still, months later, was impressed by the welcome.

Since she started in February, she’s recommended seven friends for jobs at Miller’s or one of its sister businesses. Referrals are an old recruitment tactic that has been reinvigorated in the post-pandemic by an improved culture at Thomas E. Strauss Inc. in East Lampeter Township.

Potaro said the culture at Miller’s is why she recommends working there to friends: from the way managers say good night to every single staff member at the end of their shift to how the dining room functions smoothly no matter who is in charge and how servers help each other. That smooth function comes from a recently revised training process that is completed before an employee sets foot on the floor.

The pandemic has forced a reckoning in the hospitality industry where its reputation for long hours, hard work and low pay left workers burnt out and leaving in droves. Miller’s found a way to attract and retain workers through the labor shortage, inflation and supply chain problems by revising its training and attending to staff needs to build a culture that employees want to recommend to others.

“Many in our industry need to dissect how we are paying line level employees, the benefits we are paying and the culture of our business,” said Thomas Neely, CEO of Thomas E. Strauss Inc., a family-owned hospitality group that operates the East Lampeter Township smorgasbord as well as AmishView Inn & Suites, Smokehouse BBQ and Brews, The Quilt Shop at Miller's, The Bakery at Miller's and Plain & Fancy Farm.

Asking questions

Miller’s was one of five Lancaster County small businesses that participated in a survey last year by economists of the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia. The goal was to understand challenges hiring and retaining lower-wage and non-college workers. The economists released the study in March.

Ryo Tashiro, senior outreach economist, and Keith Wardrip, senior community development research manager, said they interviewed 29 employers who often talked about competition in their region. It seemed as if workers were shopping for a better schedule, better benefits and other aspects of employment.

At Thomas E. Strauss, Neely said the company took a deep look at benefits and health insurance and conducted a competitive salary survey. And the company listened to employees with a goal to make its workplace culture something they would talk about in the community.

That was not always the case in manufacturing and leisure and hospitality businesses surveyed by the Philly Fed economists.

“Rather than by improving other forms of nonwage compensation or job quality, however, interviewees more commonly discussed efforts to expand the supply of workers and rethink their HR and recruitment strategies,” the economists said.

In addition to raising wages, businesses tried other strategies.

“Interviewees discussed raising wages and considered it an effective tactic, albeit one that drove payroll costs higher,” the economists said. “Many used employee referrals and attempted to recruit from new groups of workers, some adjusted human resources policies to lower barriers for potential candidates, but fewer took steps to improve job quality.”

The economists said smaller firms might be less flexible to respond to workers’ changing demands because they have fewer employees and less money.

Neely acknowledged that many hospitality businesses don’t have the ability to think past making ends meet each week. The hospitality sector’s labor shortage was exacerbated by the pandemic when government-mandated shutdowns led workers to lose confidence in job security, said Neely, who is the immediate past chair of Pennsylvania Restaurant and Lodging Association.

As more businesses in a variety of sectors sought workers and offered more flexible workers and higher wages, hospitality lost labor pools it had traditionally relied on: retirees and moms of young children like Courtney Potaro who had worked part time.

Thomas E. Strauss Inc., once a seven-day operation, cut back to five by closing Monday and Tuesdays. The company lost 30% of its earning potential.The company could have paid overtime but Neely said there was a conscious decision to make sure employees had time off. If they had not cut back, Neely said it would have led to more burn out and more losses of employees – “a spiral to the basement.”

“At the end of the day, we saw no benefit in overburdening our staff. Our people are our business,” Neely said. “We need to show care for them.”

Miller’s has enough staff now to open a sixth day, Tuesday, and Neely thinks he will be able to again open seven days by mid-summer.

Miller’s has connected with its employees by addressing their needs. Employee needs is something that, in future research, the Philly Fed economists want to compare their data to studies looking at what workers prefer to understand the disconnect between employers and potential workers.

Exceptional culture

Professional photographer Johnny Powl, 32, of Lancaster works part-time as a server at Miller's and has referred six friends to join the staff that includes servers as old as 80 and young as 15, and includes a couple from Albania on a H2-B visa, which permits employers to temporarily hire nonimmigrants to perform nonagricultural seasonal labor or services.

What surprised Powl, who has worked at other hospitality venues, is that Miller’s told newly hired servers to speak up if they didn’t like their jobs. Then, the company would try to find a different job within its farm and various shops.

Powl and Potaro said restaurants and banquets can be busy, chaotic places. What impressed them was that Miller’s ran “like a well-oiled machine.” Procedures are consistent. Everyone is trained the same, they said. Neely said what makes the old dining room systems seem like a new, well-oiled machine is that through the revised training the company makes sure everyone knows what is expected of them by the company and the customers.

Potaro is one of 27 former Hershey Farms employees who were offered bridge employment as that landmark restaurant rebuilds from a devastating January fire that forced it to close for the year.

“How we are valued translates to how we value our customers,” Potaro said. “We all have the same goal and that gives us camaraderie.”

Neely said the hospitality industry is often the place where people find their first jobs and Miller’s has embraced the mission to teach how to be good employees.