Armstrong Flooring Inc. designs, manufactures, sources and sells flooring products primarily in North America and the Pacific Rim. It is known as a leading global producer of resilient flooring products used in the construction and renovation of commercial, residential, and institutional buildings.

Armstrong Flooring, the company, is just six years old but it carried a 160-year-old legacy of Armstrong flooring that began with the Pittsburgh cork company and grew in a Lancaster corn field.

Armstrong has been a cornerstone of the local economy for more than a century, since buying three cork makers in Lancaster in 1895 and consolidating them into the Lancaster Cork Works.

Based on Lancaster’s location and the excellent work force at the Cork Works, Armstrong chose in 1907 to build a flooring factory on Liberty Street.

Flooring was a separate division of the then-Lancaster Cork Co. which would eventually become Armstrong World Industries, named for its founder, Thomas Morton Armstrong. Armstrong died the year the Liberty Street factory was built, according to company history.

Not only were its iconic flooring patterns the must-have for generations of American families, Armstrong built its brand on innovation. It was the first in its industry to open a research and development center, doing so in Lancaster in 1952.

The company employed thousands of Lancaster County residents over the years, including multiple generations of families. As recently as 1990, Armstrong’s work force here was 5,000 employees, but a recession in the early 1990s and rounds of restructuring in the late 1990s cut it to 2,900.

Lancaster’s robust arts community got much of its strength from the waves of creatives (writers, photographers, designers and more) who Armstrong brought here for decades.

In 2016, when Armstrong World Industries spun off Armstrong Flooring into its own public company, the combined companies had about 1,500 employees, which together made them a top 10 employer in the county, according to state statistics.

When it announced the spinoff in 2015, the floor business generated annual sales of $1.2 billion. Net sales for 2021 were $650 million, it reported in March.