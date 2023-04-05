Scores of drivers loaded packages into their vans on Wednesday morning at the sprawling Amazon distribution center along Route 283 in Rapho Township.

The 414,000-square-foot building – as big as two Walmart Supercenters – had been vacant for seven years before the e-commerce giant opened recently. According to Rapho Township building permit, the renovations cost in excess of $12 million.

On Wednesday, state and local officials got a glimpse of the massive precision operation and celebrated its opening.

The warehouse at 1156 Four Star Road, known in Amazon parlance as DPL7, is a “last mile” facility. Tractor-trailer loads of shipping envelopes and boxes that were filled with merchandise at Amazon fulfillment centers in York County, Baltimore, and Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport arrive at the center. Then, Amazon workers sort and pack the merchandise for van drivers employed by third-party companies. These drivers take the packages the “last mile” to customers up to an hour from Mount Joy, including those in York and Reading areas, said Gregory Smith, the delivery station’s manager.

Smith said about 100 people currently work there. Pay starts at $17.50 an hour. The drivers are employed by companies that deliver for Amazon and a few others work for a flex driver program that enables people to use their personal vehicles to make deliveries for the company.

The facility is the first that Amazon has opened in North America this year. The new center, which Amazon is leasing from local developer and investor Robert Redcay, had been projected to be operational in the fall of 2021.

Previous building tenants were Childcraft Education, a school furniture maker, and Forever 21, a clothing retailer.

Sprawling Amazon 'last mile' center has opened near Mount Joy As the the facility ramps up operations, it is expected to create 150 direct and indirect jobs.