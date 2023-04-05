An Amazon worker moves packages into a delivery van as members of the media and local political officials toured the newly-opened Amazon's last mile center in Rapho Township on Wednesday, April 5, 2023.
Scores of drivers loaded packages into their vans on Wednesday morning at the sprawling Amazon distribution center along Route 283 in Rapho Township.
The 414,000-square-foot building – as big as two Walmart Supercenters – had been vacant for seven years before the e-commerce giant opened recently. According to Rapho Township building permit, the renovations cost in excess of $12 million.
On Wednesday, state and local officials got a glimpse of the massive precision operation and celebrated its opening.
The warehouse at 1156 Four Star Road, known in Amazon parlance as DPL7, is a “last mile” facility. Tractor-trailer loads of shipping envelopes and boxes that were filled with merchandise at Amazon fulfillment centers in York County, Baltimore, and Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport arrive at the center. Then, Amazon workers sort and pack the merchandise for van drivers employed by third-party companies. These drivers take the packages the “last mile” to customers up to an hour from Mount Joy, including those in York and Reading areas, said Gregory Smith, the delivery station’s manager.
Smith said about 100 people currently work there. Pay starts at $17.50 an hour. The drivers are employed by companies that deliver for Amazon and a few others work for a flex driver program that enables people to use their personal vehicles to make deliveries for the company.
Liz Martin of Martin Insurance Agency and Heather Valudes, President and CEO of the Lancaster Chamber of Commerce, lean for a closer look as business leaders, members of the media and local political officials toured the newly-opened Amazon's last mile center in Rapho Township on Wednesday, April 5, 2023.
Liz Martin of Martin Insurance Agency, Congressman Lloyd Smucker, Dennis Walsh and Lowell Fry, chat and look around as local business leaders, members of the media and local political officials toured the newly-opened Amazon's last mile center in Rapho Township on Wednesday, April 5, 2023.
Liz Martin of Martin Insurance Agency, Congressman Lloyd Smucker, talk at the end of a tour where local business leaders, members of the media and political officials toured the newly-opened Amazon's last mile center in Rapho Township on Wednesday, April 5, 2023.
Amazon opens new last mile delivery building [photos]
Local business leaders, politicians and members of the media were able to tour the newly-opened Amazon “last mile” center located in Mounty Joy.
The last mile delivery station means the facility will get tractor-trailer loads of shipping envelopes and boxes that were filled with merchandise at an Amazon fulfillment center, then sorted and transferred. The packages will then travel the last mile to their destination.
The 414,000-square-foot building sits on Four Star Drive and is conveniently located close to Rt. 283 in Rapho Township.
Employees start at $17 an hour and will be eligible for benefits immediately.
Liz Martin of Martin Insurance Agency and Heather Valudes, President and CEO of the Lancaster Chamber of Commerce, lean for a closer look as business leaders, members of the media and local political officials toured the newly-opened Amazon's last mile center in Rapho Township on Wednesday, April 5, 2023.
Liz Martin of Martin Insurance Agency, Congressman Lloyd Smucker, Dennis Walsh and Lowell Fry, chat and look around as local business leaders, members of the media and local political officials toured the newly-opened Amazon's last mile center in Rapho Township on Wednesday, April 5, 2023.
Liz Martin of Martin Insurance Agency, Congressman Lloyd Smucker, talk at the end of a tour where local business leaders, members of the media and political officials toured the newly-opened Amazon's last mile center in Rapho Township on Wednesday, April 5, 2023.