The departure of Meck’s Produce this Saturday will open space in Lancaster Central Market for up to six new stands.

Lancaster Central Market overseers are keen on bringing in another produce seller, saying it’s important to maintain a focus on offering traditional farm products for the home cook. But if recent additions are any indication, it’s likely many of the new stands will also sell ready-to-eat food.

Over the last two years, 10 stands have joined Lancaster Central Market and 10 have left. The market currently has 65 stand holders.

One of the stands that is new since October 2019 - before the pandemic - is a bakery and all of the others offer some kind of prepared food, including empanadas, pickles, gourmet nuts, broth, pierogis and vodka.

The stands that left since October 2019 included one that sold celery, two that sold eggs and another that sold butter, milk ice cream and other dairy products. Five of the stands that left also sold some prepared food.

New stands since October 2019:

AJ’s at Market: butcher meats and ready-to-eat meals.

Amaranth Bakery: gluten-free baked goods.

Crowded Kitchen: soup, soup stock and broth.

Empanada Gourmet: empanadas.

Grasshopper’s Wicked Pickles: pickles.

Inna’s Pierogi Shop: frozen and ready-to-eat pierogis.

Isabella Cuisine: West African dishes, including soups, salads and entrees.

Lancaster Distilleries: vodka, rum, gin and vegan food.

Soulcialize: Soul food, including spare ribs and macaroni and cheese.

Totally Nutz: gourmet nuts.

Stands that have left since October 2019:

Carr’s at Central Market: meats, salads and ready-to-eat meals.

Dozo: Japanese grocery items, ramen and other noodle dishes.

Horseshoe Ranch: eggs.

New York Pickles: pickles.

Oak View Acres: produce, flowers, eggs.

Pure Palate Organic: butter, milk, ice cream.

Rafiki’s Deli: potato cakes, falafel, lentils.

Stella’s Authentic Greek Cuisine: gyros, hummus, stuffed grape leaves.

Sweethearts of Lancaster County: celery.

The Grain Shop: beans, whole grains, rice.