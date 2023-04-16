Lancaster General Hospital was recently in the news for being hit with a $40,000 fine from state regulators, but just how unusual are such fines?

Turns out they are fairly rare.

Of the nearly 200 acute care hospitals monitored by the state, four were fined in 2021 and four were fined in 2020, according to the state Department of Health. The fines totaled $794,900 in 2020 and $515,250 in 2021. No Lancaster County was fined in those years.

In 2022, LGH and three other hospitals were fined. LGH was not fined for a mistake but for failing to properly report what the state considered a serious incident – the death of a woman several weeks after a cesarean section. The fine was $40,000 - $1,000 a da for each day it did not report.

According to the state DOH, the other hospitals fined in 2022 were:

UPMC Pinnacle Hospitals in Harrisburg, $78,000 related to a 2021 inspection in which the hospital facility failed to ensure all laboratory testing and documentation in the post-anesthesia care unit for termination of pregnancy were maintained.

Geisinger Medical Center in Danville, $29,500 related to an inspection in which the facility failed to correct the deficient practice of and follow pressure injury prevention policy.

UPMC Presbyterian Shadyside, near Pittsburgh, $2,000, related to failing to obtain registration and approval from the department prior to performing an emergency abortion.

An LNP | LancasterOnline review of state inspection reports shows that the state initiated special monitoring investigations at LGH and WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital in 2022. The special monitoring of LGH has continued through 2023.

The state made six special monitoring visits to LGH and one to WellSpan Ephrata in 2022. This type of probe happens when the department suspects ongoing issues. In an email statement to LNP | LancasterOnline, DOH said special monitoring investigations are “among the more common types … it conducts.”

How, why inspections happen

DOH conducts routine licensure surveys every three years, though a substantial majority of re-licensure surveys are conducted by accreditation organizations, according to state law.

In addition to those routine surveys, DOH conducts unannounced surveys (including complaint and special monitoring investigations) on an as-needed basis in order to investigate a complaint.

A special monitoring investigation is a type of survey prompted if DOH has a reason to believe a facility may be engaged in a deficient practice but the information that led to that conclusion was submitted anonymously or outside of the traditional complaint process. In addition to anonymous submissions, examples would include referrals from other government agencies, self-reporting by the facility, or reporting by another health care facility.

For both a complaint and special monitoring investigation, the scope and duration of the survey would generally be related to the alleged deficient practice that was reported.

Regardless of the survey type, once the survey is complete, DOH publishes findings online at least 41 days following the survey exit date.

“Processes are considered confidential, so we cannot disclose what led to a particular special monitoring investigation,” DOH said in an emailed statement.

Any survey of a facility that receives a deficiency has a follow-up visit until the facility is in compliance with a plan to fix the issue found. Those follow-up investigations, which determine if a facility has complied, would be considered a separate survey and that report would appear separately on the website about six weeks after it’s complete.

DOH has jurisdiction over the hospital itself, not individual health care professionals.

What happened at LGH, WellSpan Ephrata

In 2022, the state initiated "special monitoring" investigations into LGH after an anonymous complaint.

Previously first reported by Pennlive.com, DOH surveys revealed that a surgical team at LGH operated on a patient's wrong ankle in December. The surveys don’t name employees or what positions they held but said a staff member marked the correct ankle prior to surgery but did not place the mark within two inches of the surgical site per hospital policy. Another employee placed a tourniquet on the wrong leg. Shortly after the operation was completed, the surgical team realized the error.

The state also cited LGH for not having two nurse practitioners assigned to a doctor, as required by state law, and observed lack of handwashing.

Two months before the wrong site surgery, the hospital was cited for failing to fill a diabetes patient's insulin pump and for not reporting the death of a woman due to bleeding complications several weeks after a cesarean section. The state fined LGH $40,000 for the failure to report the death and ordered the hospital to create correction plans for all other citations, which the state documented LGH did.

A special monitoring investigation was conducted by the health department in reference to the death and it took several weeks for the hospital to fully and accurately report the death. LGH did not report that the patient had post-birth complications requiring surgery until after the DOH began its inquiry on Oct. 3. In addition, the state said, the hospital reported the patient’s death during an operation for the bleeding on Sept. 9 as an infrastructure failure and not as a serious event, as required.

The plan of correction was completed on Dec. 22, which included communication and education of staff and updating the electronic record program to document site verification. The penalty was paid within 31 days of its issuance.

LGH, which is part of Philadelphia-based Penn Medicine, has declined to answer specific questions from PennLive and LNP but issued a statement in February saying: “Ensuring the safety of all patients is our top priority. We take any regulatory or inspection findings very seriously and are cooperating fully with the PA Department of Health on these matters.”

The state’s special monitoring at Wellspan Ephrata Community Hospital was related to the hospital’s failure on April 7 to remove an employee from patient care who was being investigated for abuse and allowing the employee to continue to work with an adolescent patient with whom the alleged abuse took place. The patient had been admitted to the Emergency Room due to self-harm at home, according to DOH. Following an investigation, the employee was terminated on April 18. The state found that WellSpan had not originally reported the abuse to the ChildLine abuse reporting center. The hospital reported the abuse on April 15.

DOH’s investigation said another employee confirmed they had not received training in reporting child abuse.

WellSpan completed a plan of correction by June 30 that included policy changes and education programs.

“We are committed to providing safe, high-quality care for our patients,” WellSpan said in a statement to LNP|LancasterOnline. “Following this incident, WellSpan Health worked closely with the Pennsylvania Department of Health to submit an abatement plan that was quickly accepted.”

A more complete safety picture

With reports about issues at hospitals buried in regulatory reports that sometimes lack context, what's a consumer to do?

For those able to pick which hospital to use, there are resources to use to compare facilities. For those unable to pick, these resources can give an idea of what to guard against.

Leapfrog, a nonprofit watchdog organization that serves as a voice for health care consumers and purchasers, and Medicare report and grade patient safety for a variety of procedures.

Medicare has a rating system for the public. It also fines hospitals for not reducing readmissions and hospital acquired conditions. The fines are levied as percentage reduction of reimbursements. That can be a significant amount of money. According to the American Hospital Association, Medicare patients represent about 42% of the typical hospital’s volume of patients.

According to an analysis by Kaiser Health News, there are major discrepancies between the list of penalized hospitals and how Medicare’s Care Compare rated them for virtually the same patient safety infection rates and conditions.

On the Medicare site, two-thirds of the penalized hospitals are rated as “no different than average” or “better than average” for the public safety measures Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services uses in assigning star ratings.

Kaiser Health News said the major differences center on the time frames for those measures and the structure of the penalty program. The Medicare website, for instance, evaluated only one year of infection rates, rather than the 18 months’ worth that the penalty program examined. And the public ratings are more forgiving than the penalties: Care Compare rates each hospital’s patient safety metric as average unless it’s significantly higher or lower than the scores of most hospitals, while the penalty program always punishes the lowest quartile, the Kaiser Health News analysis said.

Hospitals can have five star ratings by Medicare and still be fined. One criticism of the system from hospitals is that the law requires the bottom 25% of hospitals to face payment reductions no matter whether they change significantly.

The Leapfrog Group gives hospitals a safety grade based on 30 national performance measures from CMS, the Leapfrog Hospital Survey and information from other sources. The performance measures produce a single letter grade representing a hospital’s overall performance in keeping patients safe from preventable harm and medical errors.

Leapfrog tells consumers that “A” hospitals do a better job at preventing errors and urges them to speak with their doctor and community if a local hospital scores poorly.

Oversight of hospitals has evolved to improve quality by focusing on systemic failures, not punishing infractions.

Founded in 2002 by state law, The Pennsylvania Patient Safety Authority gathers information on serious events in the Pennsylvania Patient Safety Reporting System, which is one of the largest patient safety databases in the world, with more than four million event reports. It defines medical errors as unintended outcomes that can result in patient harm.

“Sometimes bad things happen because of negligence or intentionally unsafe acts, and in those cases we have to hold individual practitioners and facilities accountable,” the organization writes on its website. “ However, the vast majority of medical errors occur as a result of ‘systems’ problems, a series of events involving many people performing different functions in complex health-care settings.”

Here are some tips to navigate your stay in the hospital:

Avoid germs. Wash your hands and encourage others to do so. It’s OK to be a pest. According to Consumer Reports, being persistent and making sure you understand everything you’re told is an important part of minimizing the risk of suffering from a medical error and increasing your odds of recovering from illness or surgery. Be a person, not a patient. Consumer Reports advises that reminding people that you are more than a diagnosis can build a relationship with strangers charged with your care. Bring in pictures, maybe one showing you playing golf or tennis. Tell your nurse about your family. Add a personal detail when you describe your medical problems to a doctor. Have an advocate and know when errors tend to occur. Consumer Reports said patients who thought there weren’t enough nurses available were twice as likely to experience some kind of a medical error and 14% less likely to think they were always treated with dignity and respect. Shift changes can also create safety hazards, as can care trans­itions, such as moving from an intensive care unit to a hospital floor. Use rating tools available. The state Patient Safety Authority says each rating tool looks at different things, so a hospital may score high with one tool and lower with another tool. You should look at each tool to see what it rates and choose the one that best fits your interest. As an example, if you are having surgery, then look at the tools that rate infections after surgery or the rate of complications for that surgery. No one tool is the best for every condition.

Here is a snapshot of safety data for local hospitals:

Lancaster General Hospital

Number of beds: 620

Unannounced state Department of Health inspections: 19, including 6 special monitoring visits and 2 for immediate jeopardy

Times found out of compliance:11

CMS rating: five out of five stars

Leapfrog grade, fall 2022: B

Areas of below average performance: Infection in the urinary tract, death from serious treatable complications, blood leakage, harmful events, dangerous bed sores, collapsed lung, dangerous blood clot, handwashing.

Previous Leapfrog grade, spring 2022: A

Notes:. LGH held an A rating from 2019 to spring 2022.

Medicare fine for readmission

2023: 0

2022: 0

2021: 0 .14% reduction

No Medicare fine for hospital acquired conditions in 2022 or 2021.

Penn State Health Lancaster Medical Center

Number of beds: 142

Unannounced state Department of Health inspections: 1

Found out of compliance: 0

The state did not conduct unannounced visits between occupancy survey in September and February 2023. The hospital, which opened in October, has not been operating long enough for data to be included in independent reports from Leapfrog or Medicare.

UPMC Lititz

Number of beds: 46

Unannounced state Department of Health inspections: 0

Found out of compliance: 0

CMS rating: four out of five stars

Leapfrog grade, fall 2022: B

Areas of below average performance: C. diff infection, infection in the blood, serious breathing problem, accidental cuts and tears, communication about medicine, specially trained doctors to care for ICU patients.

Previous grade: A

Note: The facility held a B grade in 2020 and 2019. In Fall 2021 it received a C.

Medicare fine for readmission:

2023: .3

2022: .63

2021: .82

Medicare fine for hospital acquired conditions

2022: yes, the standard fine for all hospitals is 1%

WellSpan Health Ephrata Community Hospital

Number of beds: 141

Unannounced state Department of Health inspections: 4, including 1 for special monitoring and 1 immediate jeopardy.

Found out of compliance: 1

CMS star rating: five out of five stars

Leapfrog grade, fall 2022: A

Areas of below average performance: infection in the urinary tract, surgical site infection after colon surgery, accidental cuts and tears, dangerous blood clot, communication about medicines, specially trained doctors care for ICU patients

Previous Leapfrog grade, spring 2022: A

Notes: Had a A score since fall of 2019 when it had a C

Medicare fine for readmission

2023: 0 .12% reduction

2022: 0 .14% reduction

2021: 0.35% reduction

No Medicare fine for hospital acquired conditions for last two years