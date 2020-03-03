Local startup Two Poodles bakery reached out to Passenger Coffee Roasters last year intending to buy something from Passenger.
Not sell something to Passenger.
Funny how things work out sometimes.
Two Poodles is run by Bill Weber and his girlfriend Shea Mascia, an Elizabethtown couple who operate bagel stands at farmers markets in York and Harrisburg.
They were hoping to add Passenger coffee to their offerings.
But Passenger’s director of wholesale, Justin Smay, told them about an opportunity to do business in the other direction.
Smay told them that Passenger’s parent, Lancaster-based Commons Co., was looking for a new bagel supplier.
Two Poodles was interested. But the tiny business had to clear a number of hurdles before their interest could develop into dollars.
The experience of Two Poodles illustrates what businesses need to demonstrate to win contracts.
First, Smay tried their bagels and endorsed them. Then Commons Co. co-owner Crystal Weaver bought “a few dozen” for the discerning staff to try. They were impressed too.
Next, Two Poodles was asked to supply Commons Co.’s cafe in York, a test they also passed with flying colors.
So Commons Co. gave Two Poodles all the bagel orders for all its entities, including Prince Street Cafe, Blue Line Cafe, Passenger Coffee and others — more than 60,000 bagels a year.
“I have worked with dozens of small startup businesses over the years and have learned that many startups struggle to be consistent and fulfill promises, meet demand, etc.,” said Weaver in an email.
“From the start Two Poodles was excellent on all fronts.”
Two Poodles and Commons Co. finalized the bagel deal in January, according to Weber.
Weber said he and Mascia are grateful for the opportunity that Commons Co. has given them. For Two Poodles, the supplier agreement is its biggest contract.
With the Commons Co. contract in hand, Two Poodles is planning this year to move to a larger kitchen, expand its wholesale business and enlarge the menu at its market stands.
“This contract has given us the ability to grow into the next stage. If you hear of Two Poodles in the near future, it will be no doubt due to the generosity and goodwill of people like Crystal,” said Weber in an email.
“She is an absolute ally, and we are honored that she took a chance on our small endeavor,” he said.
And whatever happened to Two Poodles’ interest in selling Passenger coffee?
It didn’t pan out, said Weber. Two Poodles would have had to invest in commercial coffee-brewing equipment.
And the Harrisburg market only allows stands that specialize in coffee to sell it; stands that have another primary focus can’t.