Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, four new restaurants opened their doors in Lancaster County during the month of July.

Along with these new openings, another restaurant announced their plans to open this Fall.

Two eateries have closed permanently.

Here are the restaurants that opened in Lancaster County in July

Double C opened in downtown Lancaster at 220 N. Prince St.. Some of the offerings on their menu include burgers, tacos and margaritas.

East Petersburg-based Mad Chef Craft Brewing has opened a satellite location inside Cabalar Meat Co., a restaurant, grocer and butcher in Lancaster. They've begun serving their beer from the area which features 16 taps. A handful of Pennsylvania wines and mixed drinks made with Pennsylvania-made spirits will be added soon.

Fireside Cafe at Keystone opened just north of Route 30 322 at 158 Toddy Drive in East Earl Township. Their menu offers coffee drinks as well as pastries, sandwiches and parfaits.

The Salted Spoon has opened in East Hempfield Township, operating inside the lobby of Reality Church located at 2301 Harrisburg Pike, Suite 100. Their menu will feature 16 flavors of ice cream from Pine View Dairy in Pequea Township.

Here are the restaurants that closed in Lancaster County in July

Hoss’s Family Steak & Sea in Elizabethtown is now permanently closed. The restaurant at 840 N. Hanover St. closed during the second week of the month due to declining sales as well and the recent disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Ruby Tuesday along Fruitville Pike in Manheim Township is now permanently closed.

Here are the restaurants that made announcements in Lancaster County in July

A mid-October completion is expected for Café 1832, a new eatery at Strasburg Rail Road. The menu will focus on using seasonal ingredients to create made-to-order meals, including sandwiches and salads, as well as some grab-and-go items.