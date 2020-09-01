August was a great month for the restaurant scene in Lancaster County, as four new restaurants opened up shop.

There were also a couple of restaurant opening announcements, with one closing its Lancaster County location permanently.

Here are the restaurants that opened in Lancaster County in August

Ephrata-based St. Boniface Brewing Co. has opened a full-service restaurant at the former JoBoys Brewpub in Lititz. Tied House occupies the main floor at 27-31 E. Main St. as well as a basement space. The restaurant's menu has appetizers such as wings, chili and jalapeno poppers alongside burgers, sandwiches, and tacos.

El Mariachi opened on the square in Elizabethtown. The restaurant's menu includes traditional Mexican dishes such as fajitas, enchiladas, tacos and tortillas, as well as some rice and bean dishes.

Lancaster Pickle Co. has opened in its new, larger space in downtown Lancaster. Lancaster Pickle Co. features freshly made pickles along with olives, pretzels, hummus, cheeses and meats. It also sells a variety of succulent plants.

Isaac’s Brewhouse opened in Lancaster, marking the transition of the downtown restaurant from beer seller to beer maker. The restaurant opened with 11 beers on tap, including two varieties made in cooperation with other local breweries, as well as eight of its own, which include four IPAs, a stout, a witbier and a hard seltzer. It also features Stoudts Brewing Company’s American Pale Ale.

Here are the restaurants that made announcements in Lancaster County in August

Tequila Mexican Grill Bakery and Store is slated to open at 805A Rohrerstown Road. The restaurant will offer a variety of traditional Mexican dishes. The bake shop will offer custom-made cakes for a variety of occasions, such as birthdays, weddings and quinceaneras.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Agape Café and Grill and Beautiful Home Interiors is taking a spot in the Strasburg Square shopping center at 366 Hartman Bridge Road, Ronks. They hope to open in September, or at least by October.

Here is the restaurant that closed in Lancaster County in August

Tivoni Vegan Kitchen & Bakery, which Gili Kieffer opened in September 2018, featured grain and veggie bowls as well as a variety of cookies and desserts. In a Facebook post, Kieffer said “reduced sales during the pandemic restrictions” prompted her decision to close. She said she hopes to open a similar restaurant in another state.

Commonwealth on Queen closed its downtown Lancaster cafe so its owners can focus on their recently opened cafe in the western part of the city.

Related articles