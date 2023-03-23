Pequea Valley Intermediate School and Ephrata Middle School took top honors in the What’s So Cool About Manufacturing? regional video contest.

In addition, a video by Conrad Weiser Middle School students featuring Lancaster County-based John F. Martin & Sons took the Outstanding Overall video award in the Berks -Schuylkill region. The deli meat and cheese maker has a facility in Womelsdorf, Berks County.

Awards for the South Central region, which included 12 schools from Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon, and York counties, were announced Tuesday night at a gala event at Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology.

Ephrata Middle School, coached by Adam Zeni, won Outstanding Overall Video, which goes to the video with the highest technical, visual, and storytelling achievements. Ephrata’s video featured Ephrata Borough-based Astro Machine Works. The video will advance to the state championship in May in Harrisburg.

Pequea Valley Intermediate School, which was the focus of an LNP | LancasterOnline article about manufacturing job awareness, was given the Outstanding Career Pathway award. The honor is given to the team with the video that best teaches the audience how people can start and advance their career in manufacturing.

Pequea students featured New Holland-based Advanced Food Products LLC. The students were coached by Ken Haberern.

The contest, which is coordinated in Lancaster County by York-based MANTEC, helps students explore career pathways in manufacturing. Students use provided camera equipment, software and professional guidance to produce video profiles of companies across Pennsylvania. Once all of the regional winners are determined, a statewide “Best of PA” winner for 2023 will be selected.

Other teams advancing to championship are Lebanon County’s ELCO Middle School and York Country Day School.

To see all of the regional videos go to https://bit.ly/2RJsSLD.

Here is Ephrata Middle School's video

Here is Pequea Valley Intermediate School's video