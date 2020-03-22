The COVID-19 outbreak has disrupted lives around the world in every way imaginable.

Part of the impact is economic. With society shutting down and businesses shutting their doors, COVID-19 also has overturned the lives, jobs and incomes of thousands of Lancaster County residents.

To get a sense of those financial effects, LNP | LancasterOnline spoke with local residents in a variety of occupations.

Here are their stories. This story will be updated with new interviews as we receive them. If you've been impacted by the shutdown and would like to tell your story, please email Chad Umble at cumble@lnpnews.com.

Waitress juggles young children, loss of job

At home with her two young sons since the Red Robin restaurant where she worked closed, Jennifer Bell has been focused on keeping her small household together both financially and mentally.

“It’s nerve wracking -- don’t get me wrong -- but as a mom I have to stay strong for my kids,” said the 29-year-old Ephrata resident and single mom to 8-year-old Trey and Kaiden, who will soon be two years old.

As a waitress at the Red Robin in East Lampeter Township, Bell said she could expect to make around $3,000 a month, an amount that could easily cover her roughly $2,000 monthly expenses, including rent and car payments.

While the Ephrata resident has filed for unemployment benefits, Bell said she expects to only get around $1,400 a month, not enough to cover her monthly expenses, let alone any the cost of any needed repairs identified in a looming car inspection. Bell says she has “a little cushion” financially, but not enough to get her through an extended layoff.

“Eventually I’m going to run out of money if this keeps up,” she said.

Bell says she has barely left her apartment since she’s been home, saying she’s been trying to be extra frugal as she tries to convey the situation to her 8-year-old, who spends time coloring, playing video games and doing some school lessons on a tablet.

“I’m ready for all this to be over. I want my kids to go back to school,” she said. “Everything is just slowly crashing, and I’m like, ‘No. Let’s get back to normal life.’”

Bell has a good support system, including parents in New Holland and her boyfriend Brandon Bowers, who lives in Millersville. Yet Bowers, who was a cook at Miller’s Ale House in Lancaster, also lost his job when restaurants were ordered to close to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Alone most days with her two sons, Bell says she has been trying to count her blessings, knowing there are many people who are suddenly in even more precarious financial situations.

“If this doesn’t end in the next couple weeks, this could be really bad,” she said. “What’s going to happen when people start running out of money? You can’t just kick everybody out of their houses. What are you going to do? Everybody can’t just file for food stamps.”

Personal trainer bulks up online sessions

Troy Bruchwalski and his wife Katherine will never forget the events of Sunday, March 15.

In the span of 24 hours, the newlyweds lost all four jobs they held, each erased by the COVID-19 outbreak.

Both were acting in the show “Grumpy Old Men” at the Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre, which closed prematurely. Bruchwalski, who’s also a certified personal trainer and nutrition coach, lost a new job at a local gym that he was to start the next day. And his wife lost her waitress job.

The job losses came one week after they moved here following three years of “living out of suitcases” as they landed acting jobs “all over,” choosing to make this community their permanent home after working at the Dutch Apple off and on for the past decade.

“It’s been a whirlwind. But it’s not just us. It’s (affecting) the whole world right now,” said Bruchwalski said.

So the Bruchwalskis are switching to Plan B – working remotely.

His full time, salaried job at the gym was to include developing an app for online fitness classes and being a personal trainer. Instead, he’s pouring all his energy into developing an online fitness training business for himself. She’s started teaching English to Chinese students online.

“We’re both firm believers that we have to adjust and move forward,” said Bruchwalski. “I think it’s important to always try to be optimistic and think everything’s going to be an opportunity in the end. We’ll get through it together.”

Connecting with clients via Google Hangouts, Bruchwalski leads up to 10 clients at a time through workouts, and leading larger classes over Zoom, the technology allows him to see each client individually and them to all see him. Sometimes Bruchwalski, 29, coaches while his wife, 36, demonstrates.

But improved physical health isn’t the only benefit of the sessions.

“On top of the workout, we get to check in and see how everybody is doing,” said Bruchwalski. “That social aspect has been extremely helpful when we’re all spending time being isolated from each other.”

Musician trying to make it through with fewer gigs

Like many professional musicians, pianist Maria Corley makes her living by working several jobs.

Corley, who holds a master’s degree and doctorate from Julliard, is a church musician, a piano teacher, a concert soloist and a collaborative pianist (accompanist).

With the COVID-19 outbreak, a concert got canceled and some of her students dropped out. Her church employer – she’s its organist and choir director -- is paying her in full for a couple weeks. That’s huge, as it accounts for slightly over half of her income.

“It’s going to be interesting, to say the least, especially if it goes on for more than a few weeks and especially if the church feels like they have to scale back what they’re able to pay me. We’re supposed to be creative people. I guess we’re just forced to be more creative,” she said.

Corley is doing just that by transitioning her private piano students from in-person lessons to online lessons, though not every student was willing to make the changeover. The switch was a learning experience for both student and teacher.

“I have some online students that I started teaching (Tuesday). It went pretty well. It’s a little bit awkward but not as awkward as I thought it would be,” she said.

The Rohrerstown resident and mother of two also is exploring the possibility of replacing some of her lost income by doing more composing, though that route would hardly be a quick solution. She also has some retirement savings she could tap.

But Corley, 54, hopes that some combination of music-related work and federal relief legislation proves sufficient, because some job options are just not feasible anymore.

“At this stage in my life, it’s not like I can get hired by Amazon and lift boxes all day. I’d end up disabled in some way because I have a back problem,” she said.

Corley also has her Christian faith to lean on. That helps her contain any feelings of anxiety.

“I can’t do anything but my try my best to stay afloat and leave the rest up to God -- just put the rest in God’s hands,” said Corley.

Real estate agent adjusting to virtual home sales

Realtor Louis Jean used to offer his clients the use of remote services such as video conferencing, electronic signatures and video tours of properties as a convenience.

Now, with the COVID-19 outbreak accelerating, it’s become a necessity.

“You’ve got to use your creativity. You’ve got to do things when conditions change. Otherwise, if you don’t adapt, you won’t make it. That’s what I’m seeing with what’s happening now,” said Jean, 49, of East Lampeter Township.

Using technological tools comes easily for Jean. Up until 2018, he spent his career in information technology, rising to director of IT infrastructure and architecture for an aerospace company, Triumph Group, in Berwyn, Chester County.

Working remotely was routine, as Jean led meetings of a team of managers across the country and around the world who were connected by video conferencing and other technology.

Then he decided to scratch his lifelong itch to get into real estate. The father of five earned his real estate license and joined the region’s largest realty firm, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Homesale Realty, a year ago.

In the early days of the outbreak, Jean said his business has experienced only “a little downtick.” It’s still a seller’s market, interest rates remain low and attractive properties continue to draw multiple offers.

“We won’t really know the story until a couple weeks out. … Time will tell,” said Jean.

In the meantime, Jean is among many Realtors using technology to follow the instructions of health officials to practice social distancing (deliberating increasing the physical space between people).

But what if a client insists on meeting face to face? How can Realtors safely handle a settlement, for instance?

Instead of having both buyers and sellers in one conference room, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Homesale puts the buyers and their representatives in one conference room, where they can comfortably spread out, and the sellers and their reps in another.

No longer does everyone sign documents by passing a pen around. Each person gets their own pen. And a fresh box of pens is opened for each settlement.

“It gives people comfort that we’re doing everything we can to minimize the risk of getting (the virus) or passing it along,” said Jean.

Bartender biding his time

Since he’s no longer bartending at The Belvedere Inn, Taylor Merrill has been doing projects around his house, going for hikes, and working on a sketch comedy show.

But for the 39-year-old Lancaster resident, his suddenly abundant free time comes with worries about how long he could finance even a frugal lifestyle without income from a job.

“I’m not living paycheck to paycheck, but I don’t have a huge reserve,” Merrill said. “I’m OK for a little bit but if this hits the two-month mark, I’m going to be scared.”

Merrill, who says his monthly expenses are around $1,800, applied for unemployment, but isn’t sure how much he’ll get, and whether it will keep him from having to dip into his savings.

“I’m just really hoping this is for a short little while,” he said.

As he waits to be able to go back to work, Merrill said he is being frugal with his spending, trying to stay off social media and making more meals at home.

“I cook like I’m a grandmother. I have a freezer full of prepared foods,” he said.

Merrill, who did stand-up comedy around Lancaster ten years ago, said the unexpected layoff has him working once again on a sketch comedy show, Hooey Hogwash, for which he previously posted some short episodes on YouTube, including one where he gets his driver’s license photo taken as a character from the movie “Dumb and Dumber.”

“It’s weird having so much free time,” he said.

Photographer looks to rebound

The former owner of Senorita Burrita restaurant in Lancaster city, Jen Foster worked at a commercial photography studio before becoming an independent operator with her own roster of clients, including Lancaster restaurants and nonprofit organizations.