There were a handful of changes to the retail scene in Lancaster County during the month of January.

In total, three new retail outlets opened up shop in the county, while three others announced their future plans for locations in Lancaster.

Here are the retail stores that opened in Lancaster County in January

Bob’s Discount Furniture has opened a Lancaster store at a former Best Buy location on the eastern edge of the city. The Connecticut-based furniture retailer opened January 8 in a 46,000-square-foot space at 1801 Hempstead Road, near Lowe’s.

uBreakiFix now occupies a spot in Foxshire Plaza at 1939 Fruitville Pike in Manheim Twp. A national franchise, uBreakiFix offers same-day repair of a wide array of smartphones, tables, computers, gaming systems and other small electronic devices. The franchise owner of the shop is James McNeil.

A Day in the Life Records has opened a new shop in downtown Lancaster city. Now in its own space at 24A W. Walnut St., A Day in the Life Records previously sold vinyl records at Scarlet Willow, a vintage shop at 320 N. Queen St.

Here are the retail stores that announced future plans in Lancaster County

Christopher & Banks stores at Park City in Lancaster city and in the Shops at Rockvale in East Lampeter Twp. are among more than 400 that will be closing as part of the womenswear retailer’s bankruptcy. The Minneapolis-based retailer said mid-January it would close all 449 of its U.S. still as it looks to sell its online business. In Lancaster County, Christopher & Banks opened its Park City store in 2002 and its Rockvale store in 2014. Liquidation sales have begun at both stores which will close by the end of February, local store employees said.

Three former Pet Valu stores in Lancaster County will be reopening as Pet Supplies Plus locations. The stores in Willow Street, Lititz and Ephrata are among 40 former Pet Value stores across the country that have been bought by Pet Supplies Plus. The stores are slated to reopen within the next month, a spokesperson said. The Lancaster County stores are at the Shoppes at Kissel Village, 1024 Lititz Pike, Lititz; Kendig Square, 2600 Willow Street Pike North; and the Cloister Shopping Center, 120 N. Reading Road, Ephrata.

Wawa says it is anticipating a “late spring” opening of its new convenience store in Caernarvon Township. The store in Morgantown at the northwest corner of Routes 23 and 10 will be the fifth Lancaster County location for the Delaware County-based convenience store operator.