Although there weren't any new retail stores that opened in Lancaster County during the month of September, there were a handful of announcements made for future locations.

One retail store closed permanently.

Here the retail store that made announcements for future locations in Lancaster County

A little over a year from now, the empty Toys R Us store on Harrisburg Pike at Route 30 will be full of people again -- as an outpatient center for Penn State Health.

Fashion Cents, which has a consignment shop in Strasburg, will be opening a new location at the former Ten Thousand Villages store in Ephrata, which closed late last year. Fashion Cents Consignment carries clothing for women, men, kids and babies and also has maternity clothes. It also has a variety of toys and household items. Owner Brittany Allen did not respond to a message left asking when the new store is expected to open.

The Grocery Outlet Bargain Market in New Holland recently completed renovations inside and outside the store. Over the course of six months, new lighting, refrigerator and frozen cases were added in addition to new checkout registers with touch-free payment systems. The store was also repainted and there are new signs.

Here is the retail store that closed in Lancaster County in September

Twice Found closed in downtown Lancaster and consolidated at its location along Lititz Pike near Lancaster Shopping Center. Twice Found originally opened in 2013 at 157A E. King St., and then moved two years later to its current spot on Queen St. The Lititz Pike store opened in July 2018.