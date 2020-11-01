There were a handful of shake ups for retail stores in Lancaster County during the month of October.

Two retailers opened up shop, three announced their future plans, and one closed permanently.

Here are the retail stores that opened in Lancaster County in October

Ella Jane Vintage, which features glassware and other vintage home décor items, has opened a retail showroom in downtown Lancaster.

Agape Café & Grille has opened alongside Beautiful Home Interiors in a shopping center north of Strasburg. Owned by JR and Ruthie Stoltzfus, the restaurant and home décor store span 7,400 square feet of space and occupy a completed renovated section of the Strasburg Square shopping center along Route 896.

Here are the retail stores that announced their future plans in Lancaster County in October

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Weis Markets has begun rebuilding its supermarket in Gap that was heavily damaged by fire last Nov. 24. A spring 2021 opening is scheduled.

Artisan Mill Co. will occupy 6,500 square feet of space across three floors of a circa-1881 mill building at 813 Rothsville Road. The marketplace is slated to open in November.

Women-owned and operated Owl Hill Learning Center opens its new location at 313 W. Liberty Street on Nov. 2.

Here is the retail store that closed in Lancaster County in October

Shares in the company that owns the Regal, Cineworld and Picturehouse movie theaters fell as much as 58% after it said it will temporarily close all its venues because delays to the latest James Bond film left it with few blockbusters to attract customers during the pandemic. Regal Manor on Millersville Pike is among the theaters expected to close temporarily.