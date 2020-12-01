There were several changes to the retail scene in Lancaster County during the month of November.

Eight retail stores opened up shop in the county, one closed for good, and two announced their future plans.

Here are all the retail changes from November.

Here are the retail stores that opened in Lancaster County

Artisan Mill Co., a vendor marketplace featuring sellers of handmade and curated goods, is now open in a former mill east of Lititz.

German discount grocery chain Lidl opened its first Lancaster County store on Nov. 18.

Top Shelf Shoes opened in an East Hempfield Township shopping center.

Nissley Vineyards has opened a new retail shop at Tanger Outlet Center that features a roughly 30-seat tasting room where customers can eat and drink.

Your CBD Store occupies a roughly 1,000-square foot spot in the Giant-anchored Stone Mill Plaza. The store sells a variety cannabidiol (CBD) products and offers advice to customers about how best to use them.

Fashion Cents, which has a consignment shop in Strasburg, opened a new store Nov. 23 in Ephrata.

Rotana Furniture now occupies a 20,000-square foot space at 1645 Lititz Pike where it sells living room sets, beds and mattresses.

A new Sheetz convenience store is now open in Willow Street.

Here is the retail store that closed in Lancaster County

Pet Valu, with three stores in Lancaster County, said in early November it will close all of its 385 U.S. locations.

Here is the retail store that announced their future plans in Lancaster County

Bob’s Discount Furniture is slated to open a Lancaster store in January at a former Best Buy location on the eastern edge of the city.

Ephrata-based Laura the Cookie Lady will be opening a retail shop in December in Lititz.

