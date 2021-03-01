There were a handful of changes to the retail scene in Lancaster County during the month of February.

Two new stores opened up shop, two stores announced their future plans for locations in the county, and one store closed down permanently.

Here are the retail stores that opened in Lancaster County in January

I AM Limitless opened in early February at 221 N. Prince St., the former home of Anytime Fitness, which hadn’t reopened after closing in March 2020 at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

Fan Cave has opened a new store at 142 Park City Center. Fan Cave occupies a roughly 4,000-square-foot space in the former Sears Wing of the mall.

Here are the retail stores that closed in Lancaster County in February

Lancaster Marketplace, a vendor market in a Manheim Township shopping center, closed Feb. 28 to allow a new tenant to move in to the space. Opened in 2018 and expanded the next year, Lancaster Marketplace at 2084 Fruitville Pike had 10 vendors selling baked goods, meat, beauty products and pet treats, among other things.

Here are the retail stores that announced future plans in Lancaster County in February

Kmart, located at 2600 Willow Street Pike N, will close in mid-April, ending the local run for a retailer that became famous for its in-store “blue-light specials,” but which struggled in recent years from increased competition and the rise of online shopping.

UBreakiFix occupies a 1,200 square-foot spot near Red Robin Restaurant in the Mill Creek Square shopping center along Route 30. The repair shop that features same-day repair of small electronics is slated to open by early April at 2350 Lincoln Highway East, Suite 810.