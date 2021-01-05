There were a handful of changes to the retail scene in Lancaster County during the final month of 2020.

One retail outlet closed permanently, while three announced their future plans for locations in the county and elsewhere in central Pennsylvania.

Here are the retail stores that closed in Lancaster County in December

The GameStop near Park City Center's center court closed on Christmas Eve and the GameStop in Manheim Township’s Golden Triangle shopping center is closing Jan. 24 as the largest video game retailer in the world continues to downsize.

Here are the retail stores that announced their future plans for locations in Lancaster County in December

PaulB Hardware will be opening a new store next year in Mechanicsburg. Slated to open in fall 2021, the new store at 121 Gettysburg Pike will occupy a former furniture store building just off Route 15, near the Pennsylvania Turnpike. PaulB Hardware began in 1947 with a small repair shop built by Paul B. Zimmerman that operated near the present Ephrata location.

Women’s clothing retailer Francesca’s says it plans to close nearly 240 stores as part of a bankruptcy reorganization as it seeks a buyer for the chain. Francesca’s, which has around 700 U.S. stores, said it hopes to find a buyer by Jan. 20, 2021. In Lancaster County, Francesca’s has stores in Tanger Outlets and Park City Center. Neither store is on the announced list of slated closures.

Williams-Sonoma, a specialty retailer of home furnishings, will be closing its Park City Center store Jan. 24. The 6,200-square-foot store opened in 2007 when the mall debuted its Fountain Shoppes, which consisted of a new retail strip of stores with outside entrances. The store is now conducting a clearance sale.

