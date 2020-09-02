Although there weren't any new retail openings in Lancaster County in August, there were several announcement made for future openings.

Nine stores made announcement of future plans for their Lancaster locations. Three retail stores closed permanently.

Here are the retail stores that made announcements for their Lancaster County locations in August

Weis Markets has begun renovations for a new beer and wine café at its grocery store in Lancaster Township. The beer and wine café at 1204 Millersville Pike will be the eighth such café for Weis in Lancaster County, where the Sunbury-based grocer has 13 stores. A spokesman said it should open sometime early this fall.

A medical marijuana dispensary has been proposed for an old bank building in Morgantown. Cresco Yeltrah has applied for a special zoning exception that would allow it to operate a dispensary at the former BB&T bank branch at 2822 Main St.

Shaub’s, a longtime downtown Lancaster clothing store that moved to Lititz in 2013, will close in September.

Allergy Orchard, a health food store that features a range of allergen-free foods, will close by the end of September. Opened in October 2017, the store in Kendig Square at 2600 Willow Street Pike caters to people with food allergies, carrying items free of peanuts, tree nuts, wheat, dairy, eggs and other common allergens.

Pottery Barn will open early next month at Tanger Outlets after a move from the nearby Shops at Rockvale. The home furnishings retailer will occupy the entire lower level of the Nike building, which was recently renovated. The 32,000-square-foot store opens Friday, Sept. 4.

Site work is done for a new Wawa in Caernarvon Township, which would be the fifth Lancaster County location for the Delaware County-based convenience store operator. No one from Wawa responded to several requests for information about when the new store might open.

Drum Etc. owner Rick Hamilton said he hopes to sell out by the end of August, then liquidate furnishings, fixtures and memorabilia through an auction. The roughly 10,000-square store at 548 New Holland Ave. carries a wide variety of percussion instruments and guitars, specializing in hard-to-find items.

The Factory Direct Mattress & Sofa Outlet in the Shops at Rockvale will close by the end of September.

Here are the retail stores that closed in Lancaster County in August

The bankruptcy filing of Ascena Retail Group is prompting the closure of three of the company’s Lancaster County stores, including the Lane Bryant in the Shoppes at Belmont and Justice stores in Park City and Tanger Outlet Center.

