There were several changes to the restaurant scene in Lancaster County during the month of September.

Eight new restaurants opened up, one closed permanently and a handful announced plans for future locations.

Here's a look at the restaurant changes from September.

Here are the restaurants that opened in Lancaster County in September

Cox Brewing Company in Rheems opened a taproom in a newly-renovated space in Elizabethtown. Rally Point Taproom debuted Friday, Sept. 4, in the former Legacy Sports Bar, just off Route 743 at 50 Veterans Drive.

Our Town Brewery opened Thursday, Sept. 10, in Lancaster, just under two years after plans were first announced for the brewpub at the corner of North Prince and West Walnut streets. Our Town Brewery will feature 10 of its own beers, which include IPAs, lagers, porters, stouts and sour ales in addition to some rotating varieties.

Pepper Theo Café & Events has opened at Lancaster Theological Seminary where it is initially serving a lunch menu and offering outdoor-only seating. A dinner menu and indoor seating will be added soon.

Panera Bread has opened a new restaurant along Route 322 in the new Ephrata Crossings shopping center. The Ephrata restaurant at 839 E. Main St. features a drive-thru and has seating inside for around 75.

Hecho a Mano has opened in Quarryville with a variety of traditional Mexican and Italian dishes. The restaurant at 201A S. State St. takes a spot that is the former home of Village Pizza and was previously occupied by Caruso’s.

Blade & Spade Coffee Apothecary has opened a small coffee shop in Lancaster. The roughly 15-seat café at 401 W. Walnut St. specializes in organic coffee drinks mixed with medicinal herbs, foraged foods and produce.

Thistle Finch Distillery has opened a new restaurant at its Lancaster distillery. After renovations that built a new kitchen and expanded a bar, Burley Bar is now open inside the 417 W. Grant St. distillery. Situated in a second-floor space above the distillery, Burley Bar takes over space formerly occupied by Wacker Brewing, which moved out in February and is going to be opening a new location soon on Willow Street.

The former Brancyn’s restaurant outside Denver has reopened as Island Time. The new restaurant at 2170 N. Reading Road features a Caribbean-inspired menu, drinks and décor.

Here are the restaurants that made announcements for future locations in Lancaster County

Spice Kings Kitchen & Cuisine will open a restaurant in October in downtown Lancaster where the operators will feature their version of “gourmet street food.” The restaurant at 47 N. Prince St. will offer a menu of “loaded fries,” including crab fries, surf and turf fries, and Buffalo chicken fries. There will also be egg rolls, including Alfredo, cheese steak, and crab cake varieties.

A restaurant featuring Peruvian-style charcoal roasted chicken is slated to open in October in Lancaster. Frisco’s will take a spot next to the Lancaster Science Factory at 454 New Holland Ave., the former home of Four54 Grill.

Good Life Organics, a Reading based juice/smoothie shop is opening a location in October in Lancaster. The new café will take a spot 301 N. Queen St. that was recently occupied by Commonwealth on Queen, which closed last month as its owners shifted focus to their café in western Lancaster city where they recently opened their patio and began a brunch menu.

Here is the restaurant that closed in Lancaster County in September

Lampeter Café ended its café operations Saturday, Sept. 12, although its owners continued to host events at the café and an outbuilding at 1702 Lampeter Road. Ryan Dagen, who owns the café with his wife Janae, didn’t rule out reopening the café at some point, but said there are “no immediate plans” to do that.