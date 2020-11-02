There were several changes to the restaurant scene in Lancaster County during the month of October.

Five restaurants opened up shop, two announced their future plans, and four eateries closed.

Here are the restaurants that opened in Lancaster County in October

Spice Kings Kitchen & Cuisine is now open in downtown Lancaster with a variety of “gourmet street foods.”

Hillside Public House at Doneckers is now open in Ephrata. The distillery/brewpub/tasting room at 333 N. State St. features vodka, rum and gin from Paradise-based Hillside Spirits and also carries liquor, wine and beer from other Pennsylvania producers.

Good Life Organics, a Reading based juice/smoothie shop, has opened a new location in Lancaster. The cafe takes a spot 301 N. Queen St. that was recently occupied by Commonwealth on Queen.

Nearly two years after it closed, Pancake Farm in Ephrata reopened in late October with a renovated dining room and more of its namesake breakfast cakes.

A restaurant featuring Peruvian-style charcoal roasted chicken opened on Oct. 31. Frisco’s features chicken marinated for two hours and then roasted for one hour in a charcoal-fired rotisserie. It is served whole or in quarters alongside a selection of side dishes that include yuca, Peruvian fried rice, roasted vegetables, roasted corn and plantains.

Here are the restaurants that closed in Lancaster County in October

The oldest Friendly’s restaurant in Lancaster County has fallen victim to COVID-19. Initially, it was just a temporary closing, but once Pennsylvania’s restrictions loosened, it remained dark.

Andy’s Market, a Columbia Borough grocery for 64 years, closed its 353 Cherry St. store on Oct. 31, but plans to expand the selection at its 310 N. 11th St. (Ironville Pike) location a half-mile away, near Columbia High School.

The Starbucks in Lancaster Township’s Stone Mill Plaza has closed permanently while the coffee giant’s flagship location in downtown Lancaster reopened on Oct. 23.

Alexander Coffee Bar, which opened this spring inside Tellus360, 24 E. King St., but had only been open intermittently, is now closed permanently.

Here are the restaurants that announced their future plans in Lancaster County in October

Artifice Ales & Mead is expected to open by the end of 2020 at 55 N. Main St. (Route 72) in part of the former Bickel’s Snack Foods complex, which is being redeveloped into REO Manheim Marketplace by Suzanne and Barney Reiley.

A Concrete Rose Book Bar has leased space in a Southeast Lancaster city shopping center for its planned winery, bookstore and event space. The establishment will feature house-made wine made with grapes from yet-to-be-determined local vineyards. The selection of books will feature the work of Black authors. A Concrete Rose Book Bar is owned by Evita Colon and Solise White, who hope to open next summer.