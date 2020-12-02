The restaurant scene in Lancaster County saw a handful of changes during the month of November.

Six restaurants opened up shop, while one announced their future plans in the county.

Here are the restaurants that opened in Lancaster County in November

Keystone Steaks has opened in downtown Lancaster at the former home of Lancaster Cheesesteak Co.

Beer Wall on Prince opened on Nov. 17, at 114 N. Prince St. The self-service pub allows customers to dispense their own beer from a row of 28 taps.

The Cloister Restaurant in Ephrata reopened in mid-November as The New Cloister Restaurant.

Following a complete renovation to the former Trackside Café at Strasburg Rail Road, Café 1832 opened Nov. 14, with a scratch-made menu that includes a variety of family-style meals as well as grab-and-go items.

Lombardo’s reopened in Lancaster city after a more than $2 million renovation of the longtime Italian restaurant.

Big Dog Craft Brewing debuted in November in the Granite Run Square shopping center at 1559 Manheim Pike, just north of Route 30. Isaac’s closed its restaurant there last December.

Here is the restaurant that announced their future plans in Lancaster County

OMG Donuts, a shop featuring potato doughnuts made from scratch, is slated to open sometime in December in Quarryville.

