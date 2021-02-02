The restaurant scene saw a handful of changes in Lancaster County during the month of January.

Three eateries announced their future plans for locations in the county, two new restaurants opened up shop and one closed permanently.

Here are the restaurants that opened in Lancaster County in January

Witz End Pub has opened in Mount Joy in the former home of Rosie’s Tavola. The new restaurant and bar at 114 E. Main St. is owned by Brandon Zimmerman and Matthew Antol, who both formerly worked at Rosie’s, which closed in July. Zimmerman and Antol describe Witz End as an “everyman pub, a punk-rock-style pub” with a menu that’s “western European with American flair.” Dishes include Scotch eggs made with ham loaf, fish and chips, and burgers made with brisket.

Ramarn Thai debuted in late January in the Shoppes at Landis Valley, replacing U Thai, which closed in December. Located in Suite 104 at 2359 Oregon Pike in Manheim Twp., Ramarn Thai specializes in Thai and Burmese dishes and features a sushi bar.

Here is the restaurant that closed in Lancaster County in January

Tony Wang’s has been closed since the beginning of the pandemic last March, but the Wangs announced in mid-January that the closure was permanent. The Chinese restaurant was located at 2217 Lincoln Highway in Mountville Borough.

Here are the restaurants that announced future plans in Lancaster County in January

A new Coffee Co. is slated to open by the end of February in Manheim Township’s Shoppes at Bloomfield Village, the fourth location for the local restaurant operators. The new shop in the shopping center at 3140 Lititz Pike will feature soups, salads and sandwiches as well as an extensive breakfast menu. It takes a spot once occupied by Dragonfly Café.

The Jimmy John’s in downtown Lancaster is closed and the space is advertised for lease but the sandwich shop’s operators say they may actually reopen the location. The sandwich shop at 35 N. Queen St. closed in early December and the 2,100-square foot space was subsequently listed as available for lease. Ben Stoltzfoos, one of the restaurant’s operators, says they are still deciding whether to reopen the restaurant. In the meantime, the property is being advertised for lease in case they don’t reopen, Stoltzfoos said.

Empanada Gourmet is taking a spot at 46 N. Prince St. in Lancaster city, the former home of Dough & Co., which closed in December. The café is slated to open in downtown Lancaster by the end of February.