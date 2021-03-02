There were several changes to the restaurant scene in Lancaster County during the month of February.

In total, four new restaurants opened up shop, five announced their future plans for locations in the county, and four closed down permanently.

Here are the restaurants that opened in Lancaster County in February

A new Domino’s has opened near Mount Joy in the Donegal Square shopping center. The carryout and delivery pizza restaurant takes a 2,000-square-foot space at 2101A Strickler Road, opposite Hamilton Inn & Suites in the shopping center near routes 283 and 230.

The owners of El Cubano, who have a Cuban food restaurant in Lancaster Township and a stand in Lancaster Central Market, opened another restaurant in February in downtown Lancaster. The new El Cubano occupies a spot at 60 N. Queen St.

Colombian Coffee Shop occupies a spot along with Micles Perfect Gift at 1515 Oregon Pike, Manheim Township, between Grand China and Friendly’s.

A new Coffee Co. has opened in Manheim Township’s Shoppes at Bloomfield Village, the fourth location for the local restaurant operators. The new one is located in the shopping center at 3140 Lititz Pike.

Here are the restaurants that closed in Lancaster County in February

Tipsy Boar, located at 380 Centerville Road in East Hempfield Township, closed at the beginning of February after its owners said their landlord suddenly sold their liquor license.

Hoss’s Family Steak & Sea has permanently closed its restaurant near Lititz, the restaurant chain’s last location in Lancaster County. While sales at the steak house at 100 N. Airport Road had declined during the pandemic, its closure was prompted by an offer to buy the property which the restaurant company owned, according to Philip Sukenik, Hoss’s vice president of operations.

Keystone Steaks has closed its downtown Lancaster sandwich shop and plans to open somewhere else in the spring. Located at 43 W. King St., Keystone Steaks opened in early November in the former home of Lancaster Cheesesteak Co., which closed at the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020, then never reopened.

Upohar, located at 798 E. New Holland Ave., has permanently closed its Lancaster city restaurant but will maintain the spot as a kitchen for its catering and food truck business.

Here are the restaurants that announced future plans in Lancaster County in February

Wired Cup Café is slated to open sometime in March inside CeramicPro Auto Spa along Manheim Pike in Lancaster. The independent coffee shop will occupy an unused coffee bar and café space at the auto detailing shop at 1273 Manheim Pike.

Artifice Ales & Mead, located at 55 N. Main St. (Route 72), will occupy part of the former Bickel’s Snack Foods complex being redeveloped into REO Manheim Marketplace. The location is slated to open by the end of March.

Menchie’s Frozen Yogurt will take a spot next to Reel Cinemas in the shopping center anchored by Wegmans, located at 1500 Christopher Place in Manheim Township. It's set to open up shop sometime in March.

Front Porch Baking is going to open in Millersville. By mid-March, Front Porch Baking will open in a 750-square-foot spot at 513 Leaman Ave.

Oola Bowls plans to open a new café in Manheim Township once its stand closes in Lancaster Marketplace. The Oola Bowls café will be situated in the Foxshire Plaza shopping center at 1963 Fruitville Pike, across the street from its current spot in Lancaster Marketplace, where it will stay open through April.