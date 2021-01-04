The restaurant scene in Lancaster County saw several changes in December.

Four restaurants opened up shop, five closed, and two announced their future plans for their locations in Lancaster County.

Here are the restaurants that opened in Lancaster County in December

Slated to close around the end of November, Yogurtworks Café in Ephrata is now remaining open under new owners who are planning some changes. The café in the Ephrata Cloister Shopping Center at 108 N. Reading Road features self-serve frozen yogurt and also has a menu of soups, salads and sandwiches.

Dallastown-based Wyndridge Farm has opened a tasting room in Lancaster that features hard cider and craft beer along with hemp products. The new tasting room at 398 Harrisburg Ave. is a partnership between Wyndridge Farm and Groff Health, the wellness company founded by Steve Groff, who is also an owner of Wyndridge Farm.

Wanderlust Coffees has opened a small coffee roastery in Lancaster city. The company says its roastery at 923 N. Christian St. features organically grown and fairly traded coffees.

A shop featuring potato doughnuts made from scratch has opened in Quarryville. OMG Donuts occupies a 1,200-square-foot space in the Townsedge Shopping Village near routes 222 and 372.

Here are the restaurants that closed in Lancaster County in December

Dough & Co., a downtown Lancaster shop that featured raw cookie dough served like ice cream, is now closed. The last day for the shop at 46 N. Prince St. was Dec. 6, but the website continues to offer delivery of products.

Penny’s ice cream shop in downtown Lancaster is now permanently closed. The owners of the shop at 228 N. Prince St. announced the closure in a Dec. 11 Facebook post. The shop opened in May 2017.

The three Sonic restaurant locations in Lancaster County were permanently closed in December by their franchisee, but the Oklahoma-based drive-in burger chain said it hopes to eventually resume operations here.

The 32-year run in Smoketown for T. Burk & Co. Deli Restaurant has come to a close. The owners of the restaurant along Route 340 in Smoketown Village Square announced in mid-December that the restaurant was closing for good.

The Federal Taphouse in downtown Lancaster is being sold for an undisclosed price to members of a local restaurant family who plan to reopen it early next year with a new name.

Here are the restaurants that announced plans for their Lancaster County locations in December

The Star Buffet & Grill at 2232 Lincoln Highway East closed in December 2019 and the 5,400-square foot building was demolished by York-based Apple Retail Properties, which bought it in September 2017 and plans to build a 7,600-square-foot commercial building in its place. Planned tenants for shopping center dubbed East Lancaster Plaza include Chipotle, Jersey Mike’s Subs and Supercuts. Apple Retail Properties President Gary Gilbert did not return phone or email messages seeking comment on the project’s timeline.

The owners of Stubby’s Bar & Grille in Lancaster city are planning to add another Stubby’s at the former Manheim Township home of Charcoals Bar & Grill, which closed late last month. Claude Bradley and Jack Depew bought the restaurant at 701 Olde Hickory Road for an undisclosed price and plan to renovate it before opening in late winter or early spring.