Lancaster County has more than 100 hotels and motels, according to lodging-industry data firm STR.

Most are modest facilities, with a few dozen rooms.

But some are quite big, with hundreds of rooms and numerous amenities.

Here, according to STR'S data and LNP files, are the county's 10 largest hotels, which together account for more than 2,200 rooms here.

1. Lancaster Marriott at Penn Square

416 rooms

25 S. Queen St., Lancaster city

Opened 2009, expanded in 2019.



2. Wyndham Lancaster Resort and Convention Center

317 rooms

2300 Lincoln Highway East, East Lampeter Township

Became a Wyndham in 2019, replacing the Lancaster Host, which dated to 1966.

300 rooms

222 Eden Road, Manheim Township

Opened 1974

4. Holiday Inn Lancaster

215 rooms

26 E. Chestnut St., Lancaster city

Opened in 1970 and was briefly a Hilton before becoming the Hotel Brunswick and later the Hotel Lancaster before becoming a Holiday Inn in 2019.

5. DoubleTree by Hilton Lancaster

185 rooms

2400 Willow Street Pike, West Lampeter Township

Opened as part of Willow Valley Conference Center in 1987, became a DoubleTree in 2010

6. Heritage Hotel Lancaster

165 rooms

500 Centerville Road, East Hempfield Township

Opened 1970 as Sherwood Knoll

7. Cartoon Network Hotel

165 rooms

2285 Lincoln Highway East, East Lampeter Township

Opened in January 2020, replacing former Continental Inn that dated to 1972.

8. Hilton Garden Inn Lancaster

156 rooms

101 Granite Run Drive, Manheim Township

Opened 1990

9. Clarion Inn & Suites Lancaster

149 rooms

1492 Lititz Pike, Manheim Township

Opened 1963

10. Hotel Rock Lititz

139 rooms

50 Rock Lititz Blvd., Warwick Township

Opened 2018