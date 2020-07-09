The Small Business Administration this week released lists of businesses that received money through the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP).

The program, established to help companies navigate COVID-19's economic impact, distributed 4.9 million loans nationwide, according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Treasury. The program is designed to provide "small businesses with funds to pay up to 8 weeks of payroll costs including benefits. Funds can also be used to pay interest on mortgages, rent and utilities," according to the U.S. Department of Treasury.

According to the data, approximately 1,222 businesses in Lancaster County were granted over $150,000 each.

The information released this week is broken down by loan amount — those who received below $150,000 and those who received anywhere from $150,000 to $10 million. The names and addresses are only available for businesses approved for loans over $150,000.

Eleven companies in Lancaster, ranging from staffing agencies to agricultural cooperatives, were beneficiaries of loans between $5 - $10 million — exact loan amounts are unknown, the data lists only ranges.

Listed below are PPP recipients by dollar range:

$5-10 million

$2-5 million

$1-2 million

$350,000-1 million

$150,000-350,000

The data includes North American Industry Classification System (NAICS) codes with each business listed. Using those codes, here are breakdowns of the some businesses:

To search for businesses by name: