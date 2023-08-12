Job seekers in Lancaster County looking for work with steady openings and good pay might want to seek training as a health service manager.

If that’s too “officey,” how about becoming a passenger vehicle driver, coach or scout? The same state report that highlights these needs also points out that there is also a strong need for emergency medical technicians.

Top five high priority jobs in the region Here are the top five high priority occupations across the region from the state’s annual report ranked by the percentage an occupation is expected to increase by 2030 . Lancaster County (out of 85 occupations) Medical and health services managers Software developers, quality assurance analysts and testers Passenger vehicle drivers Coaches and scouts Emergency medical technicians and paramedics Berks County (out of 156 occupations) Nurse practitioners Audio and video technicians Passenger vehicle drivers Medical and health services managers Physician assistants South Central Pennsylvania (out of 119 occupations) (Juniata, Perry, Dauphin, Lebanon, Cumberland, Franklin, Adams and York counties) Nurse practitioners Passenger vehicle drivers Physical therapist assistants Medical and health services managers Logisticians Chester (out of 140 occupations) Preschool teachers Logisticians Supervisors - personal service, entertainment and recreation workers Passenger vehicle drivers Childcare workers

Each year Pennsylvania’s Department of Labor & Industry publishes a list to guide job seekers to occupations that are high priority in their community. High priority means these are better-paying jobs with openings. It also often means that a job seeker can find extra help in training for them.

The state comes up with the list for specific areas based on data and in consultation with businesses and other community organizations.

The high priority job designation helps align training programs and education funding with jobs that are in demand by employers, have higher skill needs and are most likely to provide family-sustaining wages, said Valerie Hatfield, assistant director of the Lancaster County Workforce Development Board. Job seekers can access up to $10,000 for training for those jobs, if the training comes from a list of providers. Some of the training available is online. There is also a new degree completion program to help people complete degrees in high priority occupations.

Hatfield said the Lancaster County workforce board asked the state to add five occupations to the list: medical assistant, dental assistant, dental hygienist, automotive mechanic and machinist.

Hatfield noted that there are jobs that are in high-demand but don’t make the list, such as fast food and counter workers, because they don’t pay what the state considers family-sustaining wages.

Here are the top five out of 85 high priority occupations in Lancaster County. We’ve ranked them by the percentage an occupation is expected to increase by 2030 and included the average annual salary as of May. The state did not provide forecast data for phlebotomists and telecommunication line installers, which were still considered high priority. The state did not include salaries for some jobs, so we used U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data. You can see the whole list at https://tinyurl.com/2mbhrpt2.

The top five high priority jobs expected to increase the most by 2030:

Medical and health services managers, 34.7%, $122,860

Jobs in this occupation are projected to increase to 660 in 2030, from about 490 in 2020.

Sometimes called health care executives or health care administrators, they plan, direct and coordinate medical and health services. They may manage an entire facility, a specific clinical area or department, or a medical practice for a group of physicians. Medical and health services managers must adapt to changes in health care laws, regulations and technology.

Software developers, quality assurance analysts and testers, 32.5%, $83,210

Jobs in this occupation are projected to increase to 1060 in 2030, from about 800 in 2020.

Software developers create computer applications that allow users to do specific tasks. They also create the underlying systems that run the devices or control networks. Software quality assurance analysts and testers design and execute software tests to identify problems and learn how the software works.

Passenger vehicle drivers, 32.2%, $43,140

Jobs in this occupation are projected to increase to 2,260 in 2030, from about 1,760 in 2020.

Passenger vehicle drivers transport people, sometimes across the state. The types of drivers include school bus drivers, shuttle drivers and chauffeurs, taxi and ride-hailing drivers and transit and intercity bus drivers.

Coaches and scouts, 31.6%, $52,300

Jobs in this occupation are projected to increase to 500 in 2030, from about 380 in 2020.

Coaches teach amateur and professional athletes skills to succeed at their sport. Scouts look for new players, evaluate skills and likelihood for success at the amateur, college or professional level. Many coaches also are involved in scouting potential athletes for their team. Openings are expected to replace workers who leave the profession or retire.

Emergency medical technicians and paramedics, 26%, $49,240 (paramedics), $35,500 (EMTs)

Jobs in this occupation are projected to increase to 580 in 2030, from about 460 in 2020.

Emergency medical technicians (EMTs) and paramedics assess injuries and illnesses, provide emergency medical care, and may transport patients to medical facilities.