Unemployment claimants who receive their state benefits by debit card should verify their mailing address with the Department of Labor & Industry before March 6 when payments will be switched to a new debit card provider.

The changes do not affect those who receive benefits by direct deposit. About a third of unemployment recipients get their benefits by debit card, according to the Treasury Department.

As of Saturday, there were 2,994 people receiving unemployment compensation in Lancaster County and 380 new claimants.

Unemployment claimantsare encouraged to ensure their address on record is correct and to be aware that there will be a temporary switch to payment by mailed check as part of the change to a new provider.

Claimants who have moved since applying for UC benefits -- or have an incorrect address for any reason --should update their mailing address immediately at https://www.uc.pa.gov/pages/contact-us-uc-benefits-info.aspx.

Claimants who receive benefits by direct deposit are not affected by this change. Claimants who would prefer to receive benefits by direct deposit can change their payment method on L&I’swebsite.

L&I administers the unemployment compensation program by determining eligibility and benefit amounts for Pennsylvanians who experience job and/or income loss through no fault of their own. Unemployment benefits are distributed by the state’s Treasury Department on prepaid debit cards or direct deposit.

As a result of competitive bidding, the Treasury Department will soon distribute unemployment compensation to claimants on prepaid debit cards through a new vendor. Starting next month, UC claimants who opt to receive benefits on prepaid debit cards will begin to receive cards issued by Money Network and will replace the U.S. Bank ReliaCard currently in use. The Money Network prepaid debit cards will be issued by My Banking Direct, a service of New York Community Bank, which won the contract.

The Treasury Department said that while the number of people affected by this change will vary depending on the number of claims, approximately 47,000 claimants statewide will receive Money Network prepaid debit cards by the end of March.

Here’s what to expect, according to the Treasury Department:

Feb. 17: New claimants who request payment by prepaid debit card will be enrolled with Money Network.

Feb. 17- to March 20: Anyone filing a claim during this timeframe will likely receive one or more benefit payments via check issued by the Pennsylvania Treasury Department and mailed to the address on record with L&I. Claimants who currently use a ReliaCard should continue to file for benefits during this transition period in the same manner as they have previously. Claimants do not need to request a Money Network prepaid debit card; one will be sent automatically to the address on record with L&I.

Feb. 28: The last day benefit payments will be loaded to ReliaCards. Any remaining balances on U.S. Bank ReliaCards will not transfer to the new Money Network prepaid debit cards. Those with remaining funds on U.S. Bank ReliaCards should continue to use the card until it reaches a zero ($0.00) balance. Remaining funds can also be transferred to a personal savings or checking account.

March 1 to March 23: Anyone who received benefit payments via a ReliaCard prior to March 1, will receive payments during this period via check issued by the Pennsylvania Treasury Department and mailed to the address on record with L&I.

March 6: Money Network prepaid debit cards will be sent via U.S. mail to claimants who request payment by prepaid debit card. The new card will arrive in a plain white envelope with an Omaha, Nebraska, return address. Recipients should be sure to remove the card before discarding this envelope.

March 24: All unemployment benefit payments made via prepaid debit card will be loaded onto Money Network prepaid debit cards.