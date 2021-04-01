There were several changes to local businesses in Lancaster County during the month of March.

Five businesses opened up shop in the county, while one announced their future plans.

Here are the retail changes from March.

Here are the businesses that opened in Lancaster County in March

Taylor Chip will be opening two new locations for its cookie bake shop as it closes its stand at Lancaster Marketplace. The cookie bakery plans to open a retail shop and small bakery at 1573 Manheim Pike by the beginning of April. A new production facility at 23 Center St., Intercourse, began operating in March, with a small retail area to follow shortly.

Deerfoot Vineyards and Winery opened a wine shop in downtown Lancaster, at 348 N. Queen St. The winery will feature wine and mead from the Berks County vineyard and winery that launched in 2015 on the Brown family’s farm north of Reading.

Rutter’s has opened a new convenience store in Gap, the fifth Lancaster County location for the York-based convenience store operator. The 10,200-square-foot store is located at 5267 Lincoln Highway in Salisbury Township.

Round1, located at 142 Park City Center in Lancaster city, is a bowling and entertainment complex that features arcade games, and ping pong as well as batting cages, basketball courts and private karaoke rooms. Round1, which is seeking a liquor license, also has a restaurant with a menu of pizza, burgers and wings.

Legacy Door Co., which sells and services garage doors and openers for residential and commercial customers, recently opened a showroom at its new location at 326 S. 7th St. in Akron.

Here is the business that announced future plans in Lancaster County in March

Vineyard Vines Outlet is opening sometime in April at Tanger Outlets in East Lampeter Township. The clothing retailer known for preppy polo shirts and beach shorts will occupy a 2,800-square-foot spot next to Asics. It is set to debut April 10.