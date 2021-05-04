There were several changes for Lancaster County businesses during the month of April.

Six retail stores opened up shop, one closed down permanently, and five businesses announced their future plans in the county.

Here are all the retail changes in Lancaster County from April.

Here are the retails stores that opened in Lancaster County in April

Lilly’s on Broad has opened in Lititz with gifts, collectibles and home goods. It’s located behind Tomato Pie Café at 23 N. Broad St.

Terre Hill Outlet has opened at 125B W. Main St. in Terre Hill with clothing, shoes and other general merchandise.

Lush Bazaar has opened a clothing and home goods store in downtown Lancaster. The store takes a 1,700-square-foot space next to Starbucks at 101 N. Queen St.

The Lancaster Indoor Golf & Training Center has opened at 1400 Manheim Pike in Manheim Township.

Puff ‘N Stuff, an alternative boutique with a location in downtown Lancaster, has opened a new store in the Shops at Rockvale. Puff ‘N Stuff takes a spot right along Route 30, between Kirklands and Qdoba, at 35 S. Willowdale Drive.

Boutique 1780 opened its doors at 24 North Main Street, Manheim on April 15.

Here is the retail store that closed in Lancaster County in April

Reifsnyder’s Bridal Boutique, located at 595 N. Franklin St. in Lancaster city, closed down for good at the end of April.

Here are the retail stores that announced their future plans in Lancaster County in April

Good’s Store plans to fill the vacant property, formally occupied by Kmart, at South State Street and Rothsville Road in Ephrata. An early 2022 opening is scheduled.

The Van Heusen store in the Shops at Rockvale is closing this summer, ending a 34-year run for one of the original retailers in the Route 30 outlet center in East Lampeter Township.

Stauffers of Kissel Hill grocery store is planning a May opening at 945 E. Main St. in Rapho Township.

In July, Five Below is slated to open a new, much larger store in Manheim Township’s Hawthorne Center. The new store will occupy the former location of Chuck E. Cheese at 2020 Fruitville Pike in Manheim Township, which closed in June 2020.

Ardene, a Canadian fashion retailer, will open a new store this summer at Park City Center in Lancaster city.