The power of business to be a force of good when tackling systemic societal problems was on display at The Lancaster County Chamber of Commerce annual State of the County event on Wednesday.

Chamber president and CEO Heather Valudes told the crowd gathered at Pennsylvania College of Health Sciences in East Lampeter Township that surveys show businesses remain trusted by the public even as distrust grows for other institutions.

In that spirit, the chamber highlighted county businesses or organizations working on solutions to problems

Here are four takeaways from the event.

Lancaster County has a huge housing gap

Rae Ann Miller, data analyst at the Economic Development Company of Lancaster County, said the county’s housing vacancy rate is 4.6%. She said 95% of the metro areas in the United States have a higher vacancy rate. A desirable rate is about 8%, said Shelby Nauman, CEO of Tenfold, an affordable housing nonprofit based in Lancaster city. Low vacancy leads to more blight and higher rents, Nauman said.

Miller said the county needs 7,000 new homes right now but it takes a long time, lots of money and land to fill that need.

What’s more is that new housing is not keeping up with how housing needs are changing. The county needs more housing for people living alone, which is increasing, and fewer homes for families with children, which are decreasing, Miller said.

What you might be surprised to learn: There are free materials available for small businesses to help their employees purchase homes.

Peter Barber, CEO of Two Dudes Painting, worked through the complicated process to help his workers find stable housing and has made the documents and process available for free on the Tenfold website, wearetenfold.org. Lancaster city-based Two Dudes offers employees a $5,000 forgivable loan for closing costs, often a barrier for people to become homeowners.

Lancaster County’s GDP would be $2 billion higher if it did not have a racial income gap

Stacie Blake, executive director of Lancaster YWCA, spoke about the ongoing impact of the Lancaster County equity report released earlier this year. The report spurred several prominent businesses to closely examine their workforce and found similar gaps. She did not say which businesses but encouraged others to look at the report and gauge their operations.

Across all education levels, average hourly wages were higher for whites than any other racial group, the report shows using data from 2019. Median hourly wages for Blacks with a bachelor’s degree or higher was $24, compared to $28 for similarly educated whites.

Overall, whites earned a median hourly wage of $21.90 in 2019 compared to $17.50 for all people of color, an hourly wage gap of $4.40, according to the report, which is available at https://bit.ly/3ZhjEKj.

What you may be surprised to learn: Rettew, an engineering firm, has been awarded the American Council of Engineering Companies of Pennsylvania’s 2023 Diamond Award for its groundbreaking Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion initiative.

The Manor Township-based company decided to make a systematic effort to address racial and gender gaps in its engineering workforce.

One small but important part of the initiative is that every meeting in the company begins with a minute of diversity discussion. To learn more go to rettew.com and click on “people” and then “DEI.”

Demand for workers with high school diploma is greater than workers with a four-year college degree

Lancaster County’s workforce is larger than it was before the pandemic and yet there remains a tight labor market, said Anna Ramos, executive director of the Lancaster County Workforce Development Board. There are about 180,000 jobs in the county that require a high school diploma but just about 75,000 workers with a formal education that does not go beyond high school, according to Ramos’s presentation.

Meanwhile, there are about 50,000 jobs that require a worker with a four-year degree and about 75,000 workers with a degree.

The county has more than 11,000 active job openings. Ramos said to meet the demand for workers, companies can focus on building up workers’ skills through certifications and training rather than looking for new people.

She also noted that thinking about career pathways is a way to get the right people into jobs where they are needed.

What you may be surprised to learn: Pequea Valley School District has a comprehensive career program aimed at helping students get into their first choice of career.

It’s driven by being focused on student needs, said coordinator Jared Erb.

“When we do what we want to do we get a lot more excited about what we have to do,” Erb said.

The district even partnered with Kitchen Kettle Village to transport students after school to part-time jobs at the village of shops, restaurants and lodging in Intercourse. Kitchen Kettle Village also has a career outreach that includes job shadowing, school tours and internships.

To learn more, go to: https://bit.ly/3y4zax4

Lancaster County had the third lowest crime rate in the state in 2021

Lancaster County District Attorney Heather Adams said according to the Center for Rural Pennsylvania the county had a crime rate of 3,074 crimes per 100,000 people, which was lower than surrounding counties and the third lowest in the state.

Adams focused her presentation on non-traditional methods her department uses to promote public safety, which include diversion programs that give offenders a chance to go into drug rehabilitation rather than be charged with a crime. The DA also directs drug forfeiture funds to community organizations that are on the front lines of addressing drug abuse.

What you may be surprised to learn: 100% of civilian staff and 98% of police officers of the City of Lancaster Bureau of Police are trained in trauma-informed care.

Trauma-informed care is awareness of how traumatic experiences can affect individuals throughout their life and how trauma relates to addiction, mental health, risk-taking behaviors and cycles of violence and abuse. To learn more, go to: https://bit.ly/3Zt5Pbp