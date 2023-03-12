Here are four new or expanded tourist events and attractions for 2023.

A new ride and extended season at Lancaster County landmark Dutch Wonderland, which is celebrating its 60th year.

The amusement park at 2249 Lincoln Highway East in East Lampeter Township opens April 1 and will feature the "Eggcellent Easter Celebration," starring new character Tuft the bunny, who will be available for pictures. The Easter celebration will be open every Saturday and Sunday in April. The park will also open the "Topsy Turvy Tea Party" ride.

A new ice cream trail

Similar to the coffee trail that debuted this fall, Discover Lancaster plans to unveil the app-based trail this summer. The goal is to draw tourists to the smaller towns and businesses outside of the main attractions in the county.

A new event called Yuletide at the Pennsylvania Renaissance Faire

The event at 2775 Lebanon Road, Rapho Township is planned for the Christmas season. The outdoor day-time event would be spread through the grounds of the Mount Hope Estate & Winery and last a few weeks. The site will be decorated for the season and will feature performers and include vendors and characters like Father Christmas and carolers and a separate area to encounter Krampus, a horned, anthropomorphic figure in the Central and Eastern Alpine folklore of Europe who, during the Advent season, scares children who have misbehaved.

Kitchen Kettle Village added a new building near the center of its village-style shopping center at 3529 Old Philadelphia Pike in Intercourse.

The new 2,250-square-foot building allows for the expansion of The Olive Basin and room for The Jewelry Bar, a new store that combines the former Collectibles shop with the smaller Jewelry Bar store.

MORE: Momentum is building for a strong year in Lancaster County tourism