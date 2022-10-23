Soon after it opened in downtown Lancaster, Hempfield Apothecary was put out of business by an obscure state regulation from the 1960s.

In its place at 100 W. Walnut St. is Hempfield Apothetique, a nearly identical wellness center selling skincare and other wellness products whose only difference is that its name doesn’t trigger restrictions contained in the Pennsylvania Pharmacy Act of 1961.

A mostly archaic word for a pharmacist that is enjoying a minor pop culture resurgence, “apothecary” is among the 13 terms that can only be used by Pennsylvania businesses that have been issued a license by the State Board of Pharmacy. Other off-limit words or terms are “drug store,” “medicine store,” and “homeopathic,” as well as any other term described by the regulation as “having a similar meaning.”

While new business names are carefully vetted for possible trademark infringements, local branding experts and trademark attorneys say the restrictions on “apothecary” aren’t widely recognized, a fact illustrated by the use of the word for a variety of other businesses in the state.

A search of registered business names on a Pennsylvania Department of State website returns 45 results, including a brewery, hair salon and coffee shop. It is unclear if other states regulate the use of the word “apothecary,” but a search of the United States Patent and Trademark Office revealed nearly 400 active trademarks that use the word.

In Lancaster city, Blade & Space Coffee Apothecary operated until early June at 401 W. Walnut St., the current home of Amanita Cafe. Blade & Spade Coffee Apothecary’s owner didn’t respond to questions about whether its name caused regulatory problems.

Heather Kreider, who owns Hempfield Botanicals with her husband, Nathan, said that for more than five years she had wanted to open an “apothecary” to showcase the company’s skin care and wellness product

“To me – and many other people – the word ‘apothecary’ embodied everything the wellness center was meant to be and had absolutely nothing to do with pharmaceuticals,” Kreider said.

“When we found out that the state considers this word to be directly and only associated with a pharmacy, it was a shock,” said Kreider.

Pharmacy rules

The Pharmacy Act of 1961 governs the operations of the State Board of Pharmacy, a licensing agency under the department of state that regulates the practice of pharmacy in Pennsylvania.

Mark Walters, a spokesman for the Pennsylvania Department of State, says the agency investigates every potential violation of the law which largely regulates the advertisement and sale of drugs but also includes the naming restriction for anyone who isn’t a licensed pharmacist.

Becoming a licensed pharmacist in Pennsylvania requires having a bachelor’s or doctorate in pharmacy from an accredited school and completing 1,500 hours as an intern in an accredited program. In addition, a pharmacist must pass a state and national exam and pay $95 in licensing fees.

Since the state department’s database doesn’t specify the violation, Walters said he couldn’t determine how many enforcement actions came because of the use of prohibited words in the names of businesses that are not licensed pharmacies.

Walters said investigations can be triggered by complaints made to the department, referrals made by local law enforcement, or based on media reports that reference possible violations.

Kreider said she was told a whistleblower made a complaint about Hempfield Apothecary’s name, which prompted a visit from a Bureau of Enforcement agent. She said they were told they could change their name or be fined.

With the Pharmacy Act proscribing fines as much as $10,000, plus costs of investigation, Kreider said they opted to change the name, which she estimates has cost around $4,000 and included expenses for website updates, new signs and updated marketing materials.

“We would have rather used that money to support our team and grow the business,” she said.

Kreider said a compliance officer told her the case will be dropped once the new “Hempfield Apothetique” sign goes up at their Walnut Street entrance. The new word in the name is a combination of “apothecary” and “boutique.”

A far-reaching regulation

While nonpharmacists could be surprised by the restrictions on names that contain industry specific words, Greg Ganse of Ganse Apothecary in Lancaster city says licensed pharmacies like his are keenly aware of the rules.

“If you want to dispense medication as a pharmacy, the regulations in Pennsylvania are so strict that you can’t even put the word pharmacy on your signage until you’re actively licensed as a pharmacy,” he said.

Ganse said pharmacies will even cover regulated words on their signage until all the licenses are approved. However, Ganse said it never dawned on him that the state would bother with a nonpharmacy using the word “apothecary.”

“I wonder why the state cares that much if they’re not in the business of dispensing medication? Do they really have jurisdiction over the word if they’re not actually engaged in the practice of pharmacy?” Ganse asked.

Peter Kraybill, an attorney with Gibbel, Kraybill & Hess of Manheim Township, says he thinks the state’s regulations contravene a general point of trademark law. Made up or novel words, such as Pepsi or Xerox, enjoy stronger trademark protection from being copied, he said, but normal words generally can’t be reserved by specific sellers of goods or services.

“Using ‘apothecary’ as part of a business brand designating the sale of coffee products is no more novel than using ‘Apple’ to sell phones and computers. It’s just an example of what trademark law would consider an ‘arbitrary’ word in trademark usage,” said Kraybill, a trademark attorney who is the immediate past chair of the Pennsylvania Bar Associations Intellectual Property Section.

While Kraybill said he could also see why regulators would object to the use of “apothecary” in the names of nonpharmacies, he thinks the state could make exceptions for businesses that obviously don’t dispense medication.

A table and a general store

Dave Taylor, founder and CEO of Taylor Brand, a Lancaster branding firm said he wasn’t personally aware of the prohibitions on “apothecary,” adding the word reminded him of the episode of the television show “Friends” where the characters discuss the merits of an “apothecary table” bought at a chain store.

“This would be a pretty unusual reason you wouldn’t be allowed to use a certain name,” he said. “I’ve got a feeling (the law) is not being enforced.”

Taylor said possible business names are typically checked against existing trademarks, adding that the standard is that a “reasonable person” would be confused by the way words are used in a businesses’ name.

“If someone said, ‘coffee apothecary,’ would they be confused in thinking there were drugs in the coffee? I think not. I think if they were writing the law now, they wouldn’t make apothecary a taboo name,” he said.

Trevor Stauffer, who often helps companies think up new names, also said a state prohibition on incorporating “apothecary” in a name would never have dawned on him.

“It does feel a little weird. But having worked with enough lawyers in this setting, it never ceases to amaze me the amount of restrictions there are around using this word or that word,” said Stauffer, a content strategist at Infantree, a downtown Lancaster-based creative agency.

Apart from any potential legal problems with the word, Stauffer said “apothecary” wouldn’t be a top choice of his for a new business name.

“I don’t want to say it is a bad name right off the bat, but my gut reaction to it is that it does feel a little bit trendy,” said Stauffer, referencing Rose Apothecary, a store depicted in the Canadian television sitcom “Schitt’s Creek,” a show that last aired in 2020 about a wealthy family that’s fallen on hard times and is forced to live in a small town.

In the show, the fictional store’s owner says Rose Apothecary is a “general store, but it’s also a very specific store,” while also describing it as “an environment” and “more like a branded immersive experience.”

For Stauffer, that lack of specificity about what an apothecary actually is – as well as its use by a variety of different businesses – means that selecting it for a business name could mean a missed opportunity to use a different word that could give customers a more powerful sense of a company’s brand.

“With something as permanent as a name, it’s probably going to outlive the trend and hit a point where it’s not so appealing anymore,” he said. “By using that name you’re missing an opportunity to come up with a more interesting name that other people aren’t using.”

Notice problems?

Email the Lancaster Watchdog at watchdog@lnpnews.com, or go to LancasterOnline.com/watchdog and tell us about it.