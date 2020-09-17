Hecho a Mano has opened in Quarryville with a variety of traditional Mexican and Italian dishes.

The restaurant at 201A S. State St. takes a spot that is the former home of Village Pizza and was previously occupied by Caruso’s.

The menu at Hecho a Mano includes burritos, empanadas and quesadilla as well as enchiladas and chimichangas. Chicken fajita, carne asada and a variety of other platters are available on weekends. Italian items include pizza, Stromboli and pasta dishes.

The restaurant is owned by Elsy Morales.