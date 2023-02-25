ARRO Consulting Inc., a full-service engineering, environmental, and management consulting firm headquartered in Lititz, PA, recently announced the appointment of Heather Montgomery as their Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

ARRO, which grew exponentially in 2022, will rely on Montgomery’s experience as their client base and reach continue to expand. “I am thrilled to be offered this opportunity,” she said. “I look forward to providing renewed leadership and essential finance-specific resources to both our finance team, and to ARRO in totality.”

“The experience Heather brings in areas such as business analytics and forecasting, financial reporting, and mergers and acquisitions will enable us to be more strategic in our decision-making processes,” said Cary Vargo, CEO of ARRO Consulting. “Her influence will greatly improve both our short and long-term business outcomes.”

"Who's News," announcements appear on Sundays and feature promotions, hirings and certifications. For questions, pricing information, or to submit your announcement, email businessnews@lnpnews.com.