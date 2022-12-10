Amanda Katchur

Aaron’s Acres welcomes Heather Burky and Amanda Katchur to the Board of Directors.

Heather Burky, SHRM-CP, is certified as a Professional in Human Resources (SHRM-CP). She is currently the Director of Employee Engagement at Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology with responsibility for all Human Resources activities within the College. She holds a Bachelor’s degree from Kutztown University in Special Education and Elementary Education, and an additional Associate’s degree from Eastern Gateway Community College for Business Management. She is also a 2022 Leadership Lancaster core class graduate. Heather is married to her husband of 11 years, with whom they have 2 dynamic boys and 2 loveable dogs.

Amanda Katchur, Psy.D. (she/her), is a licensed psychologist who has been providing individual and family therapy for children, adolescents, and adults at Community Services Group’s Lancaster, PA office since 2013. She also is the Program Coordinator for the School-Based Outpatient Therapy Program. Amanda holds a Doctor of Psychology in Clinical Psychology from Marywood University and is currently pursuing her Master of Public Health (MPH) degree from West Chester University. Amanda also has a particular interest in advocacy related to youth mental health and wellness. Amanda resides in Lancaster with her two children and her husband.

