HDC MidAtlantic has received $250,000 in corporate donations to help fund the development of its $14.5 million Beach Run Apartments, an affordable housing project underway in Fredericksburg, Lebanon County, the nonprofit said Monday.

Lancaster-based HDC, which got the donations through the state Department of Community and Economic Development’s Neighborhood Assistance Program, said the 51-unit project is set to be completed this fall.

The apartments, in one-, two- and three-bedroom configurations, will be available to households earning between $10,780 and $66,560 annually. Rents will range from $202 and $1,320 per month, based on income and apartment size.

HDC owns and/or manages more than 2,900 apartments in 54 communities in Pennsylvania, Delaware and Maryland.

HDC got $200,000 from First Citizens Community Bank, based in Mansfield; $25,000 from M&T Bank, based in Buffalo, and $25,000 from Truist (formerly BB&T), based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Under the program, the donors received tax credits equal to 75% of their donations.