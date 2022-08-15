A key corner property in Lancaster city has been added to a local businessman’s proposal to transform one side of a prominent center-city block.

A discount store at the northeast corner of North Prince and West King streets is now part of Doug Shand’s plans to construct a six-story building that will now have 150 apartments and 10,000 square feet of retail space. The extra building lot means the mixed-use development in the first block of West King Street would extend from the Hager Building at 25 W. King St. all the way to North Prince Street.

“We sense this is a one-time opportunity to create a real visual and vibrant impact on this key corner of the city, and we are personal thrilled to be able to bring this to you,” Shand told Lancaster City Historical Commission members Monday.

The demolition of the one-story building at 53 W. King St. and the property’s inclusion in a plan the commission previously approved was cheered by members of the historical commission who were taking a look at the revised conceptual plans at their meeting.

“I think it is a great expansion of the project,” commission member Steve Funk said. “That one-story building on the corner has been out of place and I believe was a mistake from the day it was built.”

Costs are still being calculated for a project previously estimated at $35 million, Shand said.

Historical commission members will make a final decision on the updated Hager Parking Properties development plan at a future meeting. But they made clear Monday that they liked the changes, even if they quibbled about minor aspects of the design, such as the inclusion of Juliet balconies on the new corner building.

“I’m really glad you’re going to the corner. It’s fantastic,” said commission member John Spidaliere, who suggested that some of the Juliet balconies — balcony-like railings that shield French doors — made the building look “busy.”

More apartments, retail space

Shand’s family has owned the 100-space parking lot between West Grant and West King streets since 1968. He bought 43 W. King St., the former home of Jason’s clothing store, and now home to The SteakOut Express and Metro by T-Mobile, in 2017. Shand, of Lancaster, is also CEO of SE Healthcare Quality Consulting.

Being able to build on the corner lot will add 30 apartments and 5,000 square feet of retail space to Shand’s project that will still mostly be built on his surface parking lot. A parking area with 70 spaces is included in the current plan.

Given its location near Fulton Theatre, the newly added first-floor retail space in the corner building could be an ideal space for a restaurant, suggested Scott Davis, an architect for Baltimore-based Hord Macht, who described the plan Monday for historical commission members.

While a corner restaurant could be a draw, the focal point of the project remains the incorporation of the facade of 43 W. King St., a circa-1895 building designed by famed Lancaster architect C. Emlen Urban who also designed the Hager Building. The new building will be constructed around that facade, which will remain intact.

Plans call for the removal of small building at 49 W. King St., although it will be preserved so it could possibly be rebuilt elsewhere. It was built in 1940 as a Fleet Wing gasoline station, converted to the Bluebird Grill four years later, then to the Pelican Bar & Grill. A&W Jewelry is there now.

The new building’s main entrance and lobby would open onto a wide pedestrian walkway running the length of the side of the Hager Building. The walkway would connect West King and West Grant streets. The revised plan removes apartments above the Grant Street entrance to that pedestrian walkway.

The developer is partnering with East Earl Township-based nonprofit Garden Spot Communities to lease a portion of the units in what is being called a “multi-generational” building.

Rounding out the block

The new construction would round out the block’s streetscape for the first time since the 1950s, when buildings that once housed Food Fair, the St. George Hotel and King Cut Rate were razed to create the present parking lot, and the historic hotel at the corner of West King and North Prince streets was torn down.

The four-story building at the corner dated to 1796 and was the onetime home of Sorrel Horse Hotel. It also operated as Hotel Manhattan and Ridgeway Inn. An Army & Navy store took over in 1922.

In 1957 the building was torn down to make way for a “modern store building,” according to a Jan. 19, 1957, story in the Intelligencer Journal, a forerunner to LNP | LancasterOnline. The Army & Navy store occupied the new building until 1988, when it became the location for Video 54, a video rental store. The current 99 Center opened in 2006.

A proposal unveiled in 2002 for a luxury hotel at the corner also called for the demolition of 53 W. King St. But plans for what was dubbed St. Andrews Quarters Hotel never came to fruition.