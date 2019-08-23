Personal injury law firm Hagelgans & Veronis has opened a suburban satellite office at 2547 Lititz Pike, formerly Town & County Realty’s office.
The building in Neffsville was purchased for $435,000 by law firm co-founder Nicholas Veronis. Another $100,000 was spent on renovations. The office opened Aug. 1.
Hagelgans & Veronis continues to have its headquarters at 223 N. Duke St. and operate other satellite offices in Mount Joy, Quarryville and York. Town & Country merged into Re/Max Pinnacle earlier this year.
Handling the Lititz Pike real estate transaction were Michael C. Sheaffer of NAI Commercial Partners and Bill Nies of LMS Commercial Real Estate.