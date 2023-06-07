HACC will mark the opening of its new Emergency Medical Services training laboratories next week at its campuses in Lancaster and York counties.

The lab at the Lancaster County campus in East Lampeter Township at 1641 Old Philadelphia Pike in Room 305 of the East Building will be open at 9 a.m. June 14.

During opening day, prospective students will be able to:

Learn about EMS training opportunities and how they can obtain nationally recognized certifications

Talk with HACC instructors

Tour the facilities and observe training simulators

The EMS labs are run by HACC’s Senator John J. Shumaker Public Safety Center, which is a Pennsylvania Department of Health Accredited Certification Training Institute.

HACC offers training for advanced emergency medical technician, emergency medical technician, emergency medical responder and paramedic certifications.

EMS is one of more than 100 career and transfer associate degree, certificate and diploma programs that HACC offers to approximately 19,000 students at its Gettysburg, Harrisburg, Lancaster, Lebanon and York campuses.