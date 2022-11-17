H.M. Stauffer & Sons
H.M. Stauffer & Sons in Upper Leacock Township manufactures wood trusses, wall panels and pressure-treated wood. Virginia-based Culpeper Wood Preservers has purchased the business. Photo provided

The company that purchased Upper Leacock-based building products company H.M. Stauffer & Sons last month paid a combined $8.4 million for the company’s two properties.

Culpeper Wood Preservers, based in Culpeper, Virginia, finalized its purchase of H.M. Stauffer, a producer of pressure-treated wood, building trusses and wall panels, on Oct. 31. No purchase price was disclosed.

The same week, a Virginia corporation purchased Stauffer’s headquarters, located at 33 Glenola Drive in Upper Leacock Township, for $6,412,000, according to courthouse records. Another Virginia corporation purchased Stauffer’s facility in Lebanon County for $2,063,000.

The two Virginia corporations were registered to an address in Culpeper, Virginia, owned by Jefferson Homebuilders Inc. Culpeper Wood Preservers is Jefferson Homebuilders’ trade name.

Sign up for our newsletter

What to Read Next