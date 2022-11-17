The company that purchased Upper Leacock-based building products company H.M. Stauffer & Sons last month paid a combined $8.4 million for the company’s two properties.

Culpeper Wood Preservers, based in Culpeper, Virginia, finalized its purchase of H.M. Stauffer, a producer of pressure-treated wood, building trusses and wall panels, on Oct. 31. No purchase price was disclosed.

The same week, a Virginia corporation purchased Stauffer’s headquarters, located at 33 Glenola Drive in Upper Leacock Township, for $6,412,000, according to courthouse records. Another Virginia corporation purchased Stauffer’s facility in Lebanon County for $2,063,000.

The two Virginia corporations were registered to an address in Culpeper, Virginia, owned by Jefferson Homebuilders Inc. Culpeper Wood Preservers is Jefferson Homebuilders’ trade name.