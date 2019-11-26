Gypsy Kitchen, which now operates a restaurant at Dietz Hall Refectory at Lancaster Theological Seminary, will be closing in late December and then moving to the soon-to-be-renovated Columbia Market House.

Opened in March 2013, Gypsy Kitchen has used the dining room at the seminary at 555 W. James St. for a restaurant that is open for weekday lunch and weekend dinners, as well as special events. Gypsy Kitchen offers a rotating menu of American and international dishes.

Ed Diller said the fierce competition in Lancaster for restaurant customers is prompting the move to Columbia. The restaurant’s last day in Lancaster will be Dec. 23.

In Columbia, Gypsy Kitchen will be the the anchor restaurant inside the historic market house where major renovations are slated to begin in January. With construction expected to last eight months, Diller said he is planning to open in late summer or early fall.

Columbia Borough is partnering with CHI St. Joseph Children’s Health to revamp the Columbia Market House building and reinstate a farmers market with a restaurant.

The Gypsy Kitchen restaurant in Columbia will have seating for around 100, compared to around 60 at full capacity at the seminary.

At the new restaurant, Diller said they will offer dinner Tuesday through Saturday and lunch when the market is open. In the interim before the new restaurant opens, Diller said he will operate a kitchen service that delivers meals for office workers.

Gypsy Kitchen is owned by Ed Diller and his wife, Ellen. In the 1978, Ed Diller founded Jethro’s Restaurant &Bar, where he met Ellen.