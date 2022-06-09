Just over a year after it reopened following a $3.5 million renovation, the beleaguered Columbia Market House can now add “anchor restaurant” to a list of needs that includes a new market manager and a slate of new vendors.

Gypsy Kitchen, the 100-seat restaurant that operated out of the Market House at 15 S. 3rd St. in Columbia announced Thursday that it is closed for good.

“We could not sustain our business any longer,’ read a statement posted on Gypsy Kitchen’s Facebook page.

The departure of Gypsy Kitchen leaves Columbia Borough officials with a big space to fill at the Saturday-only market house they will soon need to manage itself. CHI St. Joseph Children’s Health, which helped lead the reopening of the market and had agreed to manage it for five years, will leave its management role June 30.

Borough officials, which have already been taking on some management duties, are currently advertising for a new market manager whose first job may be recruiting a new anchor tenant.

“It’s hard to say goodbye to Gypsy Kitchen. They’ve been a good anchor there and a good partner in the community so it’s hard to see them go,” said Columbia Borough Manager Mark Stivers.

Stivers said the borough is considering who will replace Gypsy Kitchen, whether it is another restaurant or someone who just uses its kitchen.

“We just don’t know yet,” he said. “There’s a whole lot of options.”

Better off closed

Ed Diller, who owned and operated Gypsy Kitchen with his wife, Ellen, said the 110-seat restaurant that served dinner on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays struggled to get walk-in customers and averaged only a handful of customers during every dinner service. With business being so slow, the Dillers decided to close the restaurant after fulfilling only one year of a five-year lease.

“We figured out we would be better off paying the rent and not doing anything,” said Ed Diller, who added he’s hoping to be able to get out of the rest of the lease.

Stivers said the borough is still considering what to do about Gypsy Kitchen breaking its lease.

Like others in the restaurant industry, Diller said Gypsy Kitchen struggled to find dependable employees while being hit by higher prices for all kinds of supplies. But Diller said the restaurant, which has its seating area in the main market floor, had some unique challenges.

While Gypsy Kitchen was open Saturdays when the market house was open, its dinner service also operated during times when the rest of the market was closed, and its seating area was reserved for restaurant patrons. But the market house was open during Columbia’s Fourth Friday events, which meant that people would wander around the market house and make themselves at home in Gypsy Kitchen’s seating area although they did not purchase anything from the restaurant. It got to the point, Diller said, that he stopped opening the dining room Fridays.

What’s next?

With Gypsy Kitchen now closed, Diller said he doesn’t plan to revive the restaurant that he originally opened in 2013 at Dietz Hall Refectory at Lancaster Theological Seminary in Lancaster city. Diller, who founded the former Jethro’s Restaurant & Bar in Lancaster city in 1978, now says he plans to just find a job working at another restaurant.

Built in 1869, the 9,400-square-foot Columbia Market House operated as a market until 1996, when it closed amid concerns about costs and a dwindling number of vendors. It reopened with fanfare in 2005 but closed again just before Christmas in December 2017 when it had 15 vendors, including some selling jewelry and crafts. The borough-owned facility reopened after renovations in May 2021 under the management of CHI St. Joseph’s Health which helped recruit Gypsy Kitchen.

Columbia Mayor Leo Lutz said Gypsy Kitchen, which offered a rotating menu of American and international dishes, was “a great business, and we’re really sorry to see them leave.”

“But at the same token, I will recognize the fact that it just didn’t go over in the market,” Lutz said. “You may have a product that’s wonderful, but if it’s not what the folks coming in want, you won’t succeed.”

Lutz said he is hopeful about soon finding a replacement for Gypsy Kitchen.

“It is my hope that another restaurateur sees an opportunity there, comes in and wants to take it over,” Lutz said. “I think it’s important that we have that anchor business in there.”