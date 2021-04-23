The Lancaster County economic growth fund started by BB&T has bestowed another seven grants totaling $835,000, it was announced Thursday.

All are going to local higher-education institutions. The latest recipients of support from the six-year-old fund are:

-Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology, $110,000 to create “Pathways to Success,” a program to connect local students with careers in high-demand fields such as construction.

-Elizabethtown College, $125,000 to promote campus-wide justice and diversity initiatives and career training for first-generation college students.

-Franklin & Marshall College, $125,000 to support first-generation college students from Lancaster County.

-HACC, $100,000 to support diversity initiatives and an inclusive excellence mentoring program at the Lancaster campus.

-Millersville University, $125,000 to broaden participation and support for students pursuing information technology careers.

-Pennsylvania College of Art & Design, $125,000 to support students who are Black, indigenous or people of color and to accelerate the launch of a bachelor’s degree program in live entertainment and experience design.

-Pennsylvania College of Health Sciences, $125,000 to support student retention services with attention to local first-generation college students and students of color.

BB&T unveiled the fund in 2015 when it was a newcomer in Lancaster County – an institution based in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, that had arrived here by completing its acquisition of Lititz-based Susquehanna Bancshares the month before.

The fund was started to help offset the community impact of hundreds of former Susquehanna employees losing their jobs because of the acquisition.

Recently the fund was renamed the BB&T now Truist Economic Growth Fund. The change reflects the name BB&T is using as it transitions to a new name of simply Truist, beginning next year.

(BB&T merged with Atlanta-based SunTrust in 2019, with the combined entity being dubbed Truist. But as is often the case with business combinations, the new name is being introduced gradually to the public.)

With the latest round of grants, the BB&T now Truist Economic Growth Fund has dispersed 44 grants totaling $9.94 million – representing all but $60,000 of the $10 million in funding it received from BB&T.

However, the fund’s dollars were invested before they were spent, and returns on those investments boosted the fund’s bankroll to about $200,000. So more grants will be forthcoming, according to the fund’s administrator, the Lancaster County Community Foundation.