Ron Miller would love to be sending all of the young plants now growing in his family’s greenhouses to area garden centers, like he has every other spring.

Instead, because of COVID-19, he’s been worried that he might have to send a sizable portion of the family's $1.5 million worth of inventory to the landfill.

Gov. Tom Wolf’s order on March 19 to close garden centers, part of his plan to limit the spread of the virus by closing businesses that aren’t life sustaining, temporarily eliminated much of his customer base, the garden centers.

“Our product is time sensitive. It needs to go when it needs to go…,” said Miller, co-owner and secretary-treasurer of Miller’s Greenhouses in Landisville, a wholesale grower.

“It’s not like a hardware store, where if you don’t sell your snow shovels this winter, you can put them back in storage and wheel them out again next winter.”

The Church Street company’s biggest customer is Lititz-based Stauffers of Kissel Hill, which accounts for nearly 30% of Miller’s business.

For a couple of weeks, only one of the seven Stauffers’ garden centers – the Lititz location, which adjoins a Stauffers supermarket -- remained open for consumers to shop in person. Other locations, mostly in other counties, would only take orders for delivery or pickup.

But the vital segment has started to come back.

Last week, four more Stauffers garden centers – including its Rohrerstown site – reopened for consumers to shop in person. Its Hummelstown garden center will reopen for consumers to shop in person this week. Only its East York garden center will not offer that.

“This is a huge game-changer for us,” said a relieved Miller. Judging from the Rohrerstown garden center’s busy parking lot on Wednesday, customers were happy about the decision.

Shoppers need to maintain social distancing and wear masks, as shoppers at all stores in the state must do.

Uneven playing field

Miller, part of the family’s third generation to own the 81-year-old business, was frustrated that garden centers at big-box retailers such as Home Depot, Walmart and Lowe’s had continued to offer in-person shopping during Stauffers’ hiatus.

That’s occurring although the state Department of Community & Economic Development, which has the job of clarifying Wolf’s order and granting waivers from it, says garden centers are not allowed to provide in-person shopping.

That restriction applies to standalone garden centers as well as those attached to stores deemed life-sustaining and therefore permitted to stay open, such as supermarkets and home-improvement retailers, a department spokeswoman said.

An April 7 letter from the department to garden-center operators statewide which spelled out those restrictions led Walmart to close the garden centers at its three Lancaster County stores, according to employees.

Yet, despite the letter saying otherwise, a Lowe’s garden-center employee on Thursday explained its opening this way: “The whole store is open because we’re an essential supplier.”

It’s not clear how the large garden centers here are open for in-person shopping given the April 7 letter prohibiting that activity.

A corporate spokesman for Lowe’s declined to comment on its local garden-centers’ operations. A Stauffers spokeswoman declined to comment as well. However, a Home Depot spokeswoman said its Lancaster store's garden center is allowed to be open because the space also contains essential home-repair materials such as drainage pipe, lumber and retaining walls.

No citations

The job of enforcing Wolf’s order falls to local and state police. Lancaster city and Northern Lancaster County police said they have not taken any enforcement actions against garden centers in their jurisdictions. East Hempfield police could not be reached for comment.

Garden-center restrictions are a statewide issue, triggering protests from the Pennsylvania Farm Bureau and prompting legislation by state Rep. Russ Diamond of Lebanon County. Diamond’s bill to allow garden centers to reopen passed the full House on Thursday, 133-69, and now goes to the state Senate.

Safe place to shop

Miller is puzzled why Wolf deems garden centers a COVID-19 risk that communities don’t need, rather than essential businesses that can be operated safely, as neighboring states have determined.

“Most of your garden centers have a lot of outdoor space – it’s definitely well-ventilated space -- and lots more area per shopper than the average grocery store has. I’m sure a garden center can do a lot better job of protecting people than your average grocery store can,” he said.

Miller, whose family grows spring bedding plants, vegetables, herbs, perennials and pansies, indicated that the topsy-turvy events of this spring have splashed a sense of vulnerability on him.

“The uncertainty of it all throws you for a loop,” he said.

Although Miller started a small retail operation at his Landisville location on weekends to generate extra sales, his out-of-state customers are as strong as ever and several of Miller’s small garden-center customers in Pennsylvania stayed open, Miller saw scary potential business consequences if a shutdown gets enforced.

In the near term, wholesale greenhouses such as his family’s business would have to dispose of immense quantities of unsold plants.

“Growers in the county are going to have a huge environmental issue, because there’s going to be literally tractor-trailer loads of unsold product going into a dumpster and being trucked to a landfill. … What else are guys going to do with tens of thousands, and in some cases, hundreds of thousands of flats they can’t market?” asked Miller.

“…You can’t put them in the freezer (to pause their growth) and bring them out in a month.”

Looking farther into the future, an enforced shutdown would make Miller and his family face “hard decisions” about the long-term viability of the business, which employs nearly 40 people during the spring – its busiest season.

“Say you got a big swing and a miss this year,” Miller continued.

“Then we’ll have to decide, are we willing to risk either (borrowing) or using $500,000 to $600,000 of our own money to resupply and get ready to operate for next year, knowing that something might get going again and the governor says we’ve got another lockdown? That would dramatically affect our financial future.”