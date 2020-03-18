Here are three signs of the times in Lancaster County, as the COVID-19 outbreak gains speed.

More customers are having their grocery orders delivered to their home or the store’s curb, to eliminate the risk of getting exposed to the virus inside the store.

And now those deliveries are more likely to be made without the customer and the delivery person coming into contact with each other.

But for two of the leading supermarket companies here, demand for deliveries over the past couple of days became so intense that they’ve shut down the service temporarily.

Giant, the busiest supermarket chain here (according to industry publication Food Trade News), reported “exceptional demand” for its Giant Direct service.

Giant spokeswoman Ashley Flower declined to specify the increase, although she said it’s led to only a “limited” number of delivery times remaining available.

It also is prompting a search for part-time and temporary Giant Direct drivers and order fulfillment workers. (Giant Direct has its local hub in its former supermarket on North Reservoir Street.)

Wegmans spokeswoman Tracy Van Auker reported an “increase” in home-delivery and curbside pickup orders, which she didn’t specify either, adding that Wegmans expects “demand will continue to grow.”

Like Giant, Wegmans said the upturn is resulting in a “limited” number of delivery times being left available for customers.

Shady Maple Farm Market does not offer home delivery, but its curbside pickup volume “is increasing nicely,” said co-owner Lin Weaver.

But a burst of home delivery and curbside pickup orders had the opposite effect on Weis Markets, the county’s second busiest chain, and Stauffers of Kissel Hill.

Weis spokesman Dennis Curtin said the company has temporarily halted its Weis 2 Go home-delivery and curbside pickup service, “due to overwhelming demand in an extremely challenging environment.

“This will help us focus on restocking our shelves and cleaning and sanitizing our stores,” he said.

Curtin noted that customers who want Weis groceries delivered to their door can use Shipt, a third-party subscription service.

Stauffers also has temporarily stopped bringing groceries to homes and store curbsides, citing “increased demand and short supply.”

Stauffers in a statement said it hopes to restore deliveries “very soon.”

When an order is brought to the customer, it might be delivered differently than in the past.

Giant Direct switched entirely to no-contact deliveries, effective Tuesday, meaning the driver will use “social distancing” to drop off the order.

“We reached this decision out of deep respect and care for all of our team members and our customers,” said Flower.

At Wegmans, customers can choose to have an order left at their door simply by texting the delivery driver with those instructions.