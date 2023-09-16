Security National Trust Company announced that Greg Lefever was elected as a member of its board of directors. Mr. Lefever, a life-long resident of Lancaster, had a 40-year career in banking and trust services that included executive positions with S&T Wealth Management, PNC Private Bank, Sterling Financial Trust Company, and Bank of Lancaster County. He is a graduate of Millersville University. Established in 2001, Security National Trust Company is a Federally chartered trust bank with its downtown office located on 48 – 50 West Chestnut Street. It has assets under management in excess of $1.2 billion. Security National’s fiduciary services include investment management, trustee, custody, retirement services, and estate administration.

