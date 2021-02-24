Ten finalists have been selected for the 7th annual Great Social Enterprise Pitch, to be held virtually on Friday, April 16 at 7 p.m.

The business-plan competition for central Pennsylvania entrepreneurs is sponsored by Assets, a Lancaster-based nonprofit that works with businesses to help transform the community.

In the competition, entrepreneurs present their ideas for businesses that would create a positive social or environmental impact, in hopes of winning the top prize of $7,500 cash plus a package of pro bono services.

This year’s competition drew 15 applicants. All had to pass Assets’ 10-week “idea incubator” class in order to apply, after which the 10 finalists were selected. The group will be narrowed to five over the next two weeks. At the pitch, each of the remaining five will have five minutes to pitch their idea to a panel of judges.

Evaluations are based on the clarity of the problem to be addressed, the proposed impact of the enterprise, the demand for the enterprise’s products or services, the potential for profitability, the enterprise’s leadership and its capacity to scale up to address the problem.

The 10 finalists are: FundoBooks, which helps libraries organize their collections effectively; GeoBees, a geographically-focused beekeeping enterprise; Lancaster Vegan Cheese Co., which produces and distributes vegan cheese in the Lancaster area; DECA (Discerning Eye Community Agriculture), whose mission is to create wellness and abundance in our communities through the collective acts of gardening and farming; Shine Girl Co., a spa for youth with an emphasis on self-love.

Also, Vona, a social enterprise that showcases Mozambican arts and crafts with a focus on the U.S. and European markets; The Starlight Saloon, which aims to remodel and renovate a former bar establishment, which Assets declined to identify, to keep it an LGBTQ+ owned and operated establishment; Grass + Roots, a woodcraft and recycling shop with a mission of equipping vulnerable women with community and opportunity; Eden Environments, a business-to-business green interior design and consulting firm; and Fit City Women, a virtual space providing weekly encouragement, weekly fitness virtual classes, and empowering women through community collaboration.

For more information on the contenders, visit: https://lancasterpitch.com/participants/.

Assets did not hold the competition last year due to the pandemic.