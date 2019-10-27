Grauer’s Paint & Decorating will relocate its Lititz store in the spring to a new location on the eastern edge of town.

Grauer’s move from 35 N. Cedar St. to 738 Rothsville Road will allow the Stoll & Wolfe distillery to expand into the Grauer’s space on Cedar Street.

Two years ago, Stoll & Wolfe opened a bottle shop and tasting room next to its distillery, which is in the same building as Grauer’s. The tasting room has seating for around 40, including room for 15 at a bar.

Once Grauer’s leaves, Stoll & Wolfe plans to add more seating and production/barrel storage while also expanding its food service, according to Avianna Wolfe, one of its owners.

For Grauer’s, the move to the roughly 2,500-square-foot building along Route 772 will offer about 25% more space as well as more visibility for the store. It operates with two employees, said Chad Newcomer, an owner of Grauer’s.

Grauer’s also has stores at 1941 Lincoln Highway East and in Wyomissing.

Grauer’s leases space for its current store, but will own the Rothsville Road one after buying the property in September for $535,000. Newcomer declined to disclose the cost of the planned renovations.

Newcomer said the new store will offer the same painting and decorating services but will have more room overall as well as a new, sunlit showroom.

The Cedar Street store will close when the new one opens, Newcomer said.