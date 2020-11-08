Lancaster County businesses that have experienced a significant revenue decline due to the pandemic and that employ as many as 500 workers may apply for grant funding starting Monday.

A total of $10 million is available.

Details are posted at RecoveryLancaster.com and applications will be accepted through 5 p.m. Friday. In addition to having at least 500 employees to be eligible, businesses must show a revenue loss of 40% or greater between April and September of this year compared to last year.

This is the third round of grants from the Small Business Recovery & Sustainability Fund, which was established with federal CARES Act funding that the state provided to the county. The county has distributed the funds as part of Recovery Lancaster, which is a partnership that includes the county, Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development Company. The past two rounds saw about $27 million in grants awarded to 939 applicants.

In this third round of funding, a minimum of $3.5 million is dedicated to businesses with 20 or fewer employees.

"Some of our industries that have sustained impact are also some of the companies that are job fillers in our community, so we wanted to try to recognize that,” said Heather Valudes, vice president of the Lancaster Chamber.

“We went up to that 500 threshold so if they have 500 or less employees but they are demonstrating that 40 percent revenue loss, that’s jobs that we would potentially lose if they’re not able to make it through, so we wanted to open it up to that higher group as well.”

Valudes predicts businesses will ask for more than the $10 million in grant funds available. More than 2,000 businesses requested more than $58 million in the previous two rounds.

“We do anticipate significant interest from the impacted industries,” Valudes said. “I also think we’ll just see interest generally from businesses that have had to limit their customer base or the customers that they serve are in heavily impacted industries.”

Successful applicants should receive funding in mid-December.