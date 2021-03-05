Lancaster County restaurants and hotels can begin submitting grant applications Monday for some of the $6.2 million in state aid that’s available to the local hospitality industry.

The assistance will be in the form of grants worth between $5,000 and $50,000 given out during the last three weeks of April. The two-week application period opens 8 a.m. Monday and runs through 5 p.m. March 19.

More information about the grants is available at www.recoverylancaster.com, the website where an online application will go live Monday.

The grants are available to hotels, motels and campgrounds as well as restaurants, caterers and other food service businesses. To qualify, businesses must have fewer than 300 employees and a net worth of less than $15 million. They must also be able to document at least a 25% revenue loss during the pandemic. Businesses that previously received federal or state pandemic loans or grants are eligible, but priority will be given to ones that haven’t received any assistance before.

The grant money can be used for working capital and operating expenses, including payroll, rent, supplies and inventory.